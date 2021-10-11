CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelburne Falls, MA

Bridge of Flowers in Shelburne Falls a main attraction on Columbus Day

By Sy Becker
WWLP
 3 days ago

SHELBURNE FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – The Columbus Day destination of Shelburne Falls is blessed with attractions bringing visitors year round, but especially on Columbus Day. 22News found those visitors enjoying a favorite destination known as the Bridge of Flowers.

This is no ordinary bridge spanning the Deerfield River. It’s a bridge clustered with the prettiest of flowers, complimenting the stunning fall foliage surrounding the bridge of flowers from the nearly hills along the Mohawk Trail.

Imagine experiencing this visual delight for the first time. Bob Hager of Feeding Hills told 22News, “Oh, what a fantastic concept. It’s a landmark, a destination for folks from all over the country, from Minnesota and everywhere else in between.”

You might even say this is where different people of the world meet under the most pleasant of circumstances, all of the same mind to appreciate the beauty surrounding them. Many wisely having their children by their side, introducing them to one of the wonders of western Massachusetts.

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

