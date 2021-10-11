CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amherst, NH

Find Foliage and Waterfalls on This Hidden Gem Hike Near Amherst

By Kristen Pacheco
1420 WBSM
1420 WBSM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s definitely that time of year when your friends who hike are living their best lives and giving you some real FOMO moments. For me, it's the photos of my family and friends in their hiking gear, looking all snuggly and warm as they reach some mountain peak in New Hampshire with gorgeous foliage in the background. They probably just spent five hours climbing up a hill and now will spend the next half of the day coming back down the hill, and they for sure have seen some of the prettiest sights along the way.

wbsm.com

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS CENTER Maine

'All of a sudden I had a ton of nausea and vomit, and I decided I had to bail': Maine hiker pushes on to meet goal

PORTLAND, Maine — For anyone with a taste for adventure, a love of the outdoors and a desire to test one’s mental and physical limits, the idea of pursuing what’s known in hiking circles as the calendar-year Triple Crown sounds pretty terrific. To achieve the Triple Crown, one must hike all three of America’s epic trails—the Appalachian, Continental, and Pacific Crest—between January 1 and December 31.
MAINE STATE
Only In Northern California

The Creepy Abandoned Theme Park In Northern California You Have To See With Your Own Eyes

Theme parks are supposed to be full of fun, laughter, and thrills. After all, that’s why they were constructed in the first place. However, plenty of theme parks have perished over the years for some reason or another. In fact, there’s a creepy abandoned theme park in Northern California that not many people are aware […] The post The Creepy Abandoned Theme Park In Northern California You Have To See With Your Own Eyes appeared first on Only In Your State.
GUERNEVILLE, CA
My 1053 WJLT

Get Away With 16+ Friends To This Secluded 140-Acre Kentucky Retreat – Take A Look Inside

Even though we think of summer as the time of the year we take vacations, some of my favorite times to get away are the Fall and winter. During the fall, we have traveled to Vermont and Colorado to see the Fall foliage. Both places took my breath away. but, right here, in Southern Indiana and Illinois, along with Western Kentucky, we have incredible views of the beauty of Fall.
KENTUCKY STATE
capecodtimes.com

Curious Cape Cod: The most beautiful trail?

BREWSTER — As a world-class skinflint, the idea of paying $8 for a hike seemed preposterous. I can get a six-pack of Narragansett tall boys for that lofty sum! But a recent message both irked and intrigued me:. "Hey Loop Hike Dude: Have you ever walked around Cliff Pond in...
BREWSTER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
City
Amherst, NH
wfmynews2.com

Blue Ridge Parkway: Best stops for fall color views, hiking, waterfalls

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — It's the drive with views that never disappoint. It's leaf-peeping season once again along the Blue Ridge Parkway. The parkway is 469 miles long, stretching from Virginia to Georgia. The scenic mountain views, hiking trails, waterfalls, and changing colors are just some of the reasons why so many people make the trip each fall.
TRAVEL
Only In Kansas

This Trail Leading To A Waterfall In Kansas Is Often Called A Hidden Gem

If you’re looking for an outdoor outing that everyone in your family can enjoy together, head to the Seven Mile Creek trail in Kansas. Located near the small city of Lansing, Seven Mile Creek is a charming 1.2-mile trail that’s good for hikers of all levels. As you hike this in and out trail, you […] The post This Trail Leading To A Waterfall In Kansas Is Often Called A Hidden Gem appeared first on Only In Your State.
KANSAS STATE
Only In Tennessee

Escape To A Secluded Waterfall With A Short Hike On The Piney Falls Trail In Tennessee

Hiking in Tennessee is one of the main pastimes of most locals, especially since the state is so varied topographically. You can hike deep gorges or along stunning waterways, through old-growth forests, and along rocky ridges. Of course, if you’re looking to combine a level of all four, you can head to Piney Falls. Secluded […] The post Escape To A Secluded Waterfall With A Short Hike On The Piney Falls Trail In Tennessee appeared first on Only In Your State.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waterfalls#Foliage#Umass Amherst#Fomo#Target
97.5 WOKQ

Who Put This Potato Head on the Summit of Mount Major in NH? You Should Know You’re Hilarious!

Whenever my husband and I have family or friends come visit us in Portsmouth, we always offer to take our guests on a hike if they are into that kind of thing! My mother-in-law was visiting from New Jersey this past weekend and she was really interested in doing something active and penciling some leaf peeping in as well! We thought Mount Major would be the perfect spot since it is not too strenuous of a climb but the payoff is top notch! Plus the drive from Portsmouth to Alton is really pretty.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Only In Arkansas

Everyone Should Take This Exhilarating Adventure To Some Of Arkansas’ Best Hidden Gems

There’s no shortage of outdoor fun to be had in Arkansas. (It is the Natural State, after all!) However, there’s no denying that one of the best ways to experience the state’s unsurpassed scenic beauty and natural gems is the Pig Trail Scenic Byway. Winding through the Boston and Ozark Mountains, the byway showcases some […] The post Everyone Should Take This Exhilarating Adventure To Some Of Arkansas’ Best Hidden Gems appeared first on Only In Your State.
ARKANSAS STATE
Only In Hawaii

The One-Of-A-Kind Trail In Hawaii With Boardwalks And Waterfalls Is Quite The Hike

If you want to see something spectacular, there’s a boardwalk trail in Hawaii that leads to waterfalls that you must see. Waimoku Falls via Pipiwai Trail is an incredible hike that will take you over boardwalks and through a bamboo forest, all the way to stunning waterfalls. This easy hike is one that the whole […] The post The One-Of-A-Kind Trail In Hawaii With Boardwalks And Waterfalls Is Quite The Hike appeared first on Only In Your State.
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hiking
RiverBender.com

Hidden Gems: Santino's Steak and Pasta House

My mother and I used to spend many days traveling to different restaurants to experience unique cuisines. It was an adventure to explore and discover treasures across the Riverbend. Since COVID, our treasure hunts seemed to disappear. I decided it was time to get back out and hunt for new locations to eat. I realized I have not yet experienced Santino’s Steak and Pasta House at 180 East Center Drive in Alton. Walking towards the entrance, I felt a certain nostalgia as I remembered my Continue Reading
ALTON, IL
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Finding hidden jewels

The two-track road is rough. I’m uneasy when it tilts and my truck tips toward the road edge. From there the terrain gives way to the drainage below. I need to turn around, but there is no place to do so safely with thick sagebrush rising up on one side and the abyss on the other. I am relieved when the road flattens and opens up. Tracks indicate others also used this as a good turnaround spot.
LIFESTYLE
wcn247.com

Fall Foliage Hike at McConnells Mill

Fall Foliage Hike – Thursday, October 14, 2021, 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM – Meet beside the Kildoo Pavilion – McConnells Mill. As daylight shortens and temperatures begin to drop the long days of summer become just a distant memory and slowly give way to fall. In what seems in a “blink of an eye”, Pennsylvania forests burst into flame. Colors of red, orange and yellow show their dominance over the landscape. Join the park naturalist to learn about the colors of fall on this fun interpretive hike. Fun for the whole family. Pre-registration required. To register call the park office 724 368-8811. Social Distancing Guidelines will be followed. Please bring a face mask or covering.
SCIENCE
mdcthereporter.com

Pinto’s Farm Pumpkin Patch Is Florida’s Hidden Fall Gem

Not too many people think of Florida as the first destination when it comes to fall festival fun. However, that doesn’t mean that there aren’t plenty of places throughout the state where guests can get in on all the autumn action. Pinto’s Farm Pumpkin Patch has become a Florida classic...
FLORIDA STATE
Harvard Crimson

Hidden Gems: Exposing “Northern Exposure”

“Northern Exposure” is the type of throwback TV show that your mother loved. Text her about it now, and I’ll bet that she even mentions the moose in the title sequence. Its premise is simple enough: a young doctor from New York City must move to the backwoods of Alaska as part of his scholarship to Columbia’s medical school. While the first season sets up a classic fish-out-of-water comedy, the show truly finds its bearings as a piece of longform magical realism in its second season. With episodes including dream swaps, ghosts, fake twins, and even Franz Kafka, “Northern Exposure” constantly challenges its audience intellectually while effortlessly straddling the line between comedy and drama.
TV SERIES
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Chief Joseph Mountain Trail day hike offers waterfall payoff

A friend who is 79, a retired judge, often goes on rugged hikes he makes look effortless. Eric is also a photography buff and shares his photos on Facebook. Sometimes I travel vicariously — I have the sense to be an armchair hiker. I cannot hike every trail. Occasionally, however,...
LIFESTYLE
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Leaf Watch 2021: Best places, hidden gems to see changing of the leaves

Fall is in full swing, and with it comes Mother Nature’s most vibrant and colorful shows — the changing of the leaves. To help pinpoint the best time for a leaf watching road trip, Georgia State Parks annual Leaf Watch 2021 site says colors will be most vibrant in mid- to late October in higher elevations and early November in lower elevations.
GEORGIA STATE
milwaukeemag.com

8 Hidden Suburban Hikes Waiting to Be Discovered This Fall

One of the best ways to enjoy the vibrant autumn colors, crisp sunny skies, and lingering warm temperatures of a Milwaukee fall is by hiking through the many parks and preserves the city has to offer. Southeast Milwaukee is home to an abundance of hiking options with big-name trails like...
MILWAUKEE, WI
1420 WBSM

1420 WBSM

Fairhaven, MA
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy