CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kern County, CA

Highway 14 impacted by high winds causing several closures

By Marisel Maldonado
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=430mrl_0cO4c01z00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Caltrans announced Highway 14 from the junction of Highway 178 West to the junction of U.S. 395 and the U.S. 385 from the junction of Highway 14 into the Inyo and Kern County line are closed. This is due to high winds and several overturned vehicles blocking the roadways.

The northbound lanes of Highway 14 from Avenue I to Avenue A and southbound lanes from Avenue E and Avenue H in Lancaster were also closed due to dust storms. Caltrans says to expect delays and take alternative routes.

The video below shows what it looked like south of Avenue A near Rosamond.

We will update thi s story as more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Kern County Library in Buttonwillow reopens

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Buttonwillow branch of the Kern County public library reopened Thursday after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The library is located on North Main Street and is open Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. No appontments are required to visit. If you do not want to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

CHP targeting reckless speeders; Fong bill, signed into law by Newsom, takes aim at street racers and ‘sideshows’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The pandemic didn’t just bring about hospital overcrowding and shuttered businesses. It also brought new levels of danger to California highways  — tens of thousands of citations and arrests for hundred mile-per-hour speeders. Now the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and a local legislator are stepping up to do something about […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lancaster, CA
Kern County, CA
Cars
Kern County, CA
Traffic
County
Kern County, CA
City
Rosamond, CA
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Cars
Local
California Traffic
KGET

KGET

1K+
Followers
394
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy