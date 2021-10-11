Highway 14 impacted by high winds causing several closures

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Caltrans announced Highway 14 from the junction of Highway 178 West to the junction of U.S. 395 and the U.S. 385 from the junction of Highway 14 into the Inyo and Kern County line are closed. This is due to high winds and several overturned vehicles blocking the roadways.

The northbound lanes of Highway 14 from Avenue I to Avenue A and southbound lanes from Avenue E and Avenue H in Lancaster were also closed due to dust storms. Caltrans says to expect delays and take alternative routes.

The video below shows what it looked like south of Avenue A near Rosamond.

We will update thi s story as more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.