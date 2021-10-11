Week 5 MNF Showdown: Indianapolis Colts At Baltimore Ravens

(Line: -7, O/U: 46) Among the relevant trends here, the Colts are 25-24-3 against the spread (ATS) over the last three-plus seasons. That's minus-$140 from a straight $110 bet. In that period, Indianapolis has endured uneven marks when playing on the road (14-10-2, $300), facing an AFC opponent (15-21-2, minus-$810) and serving as the betting underdog (8-10-2, minus-$300). Also, for the month of October, dating back to 2018, the Colts have yielded sluggish ATS tallies involving overall record (6-5, $50), playing on the road (4-3, $70), encountering an AFC opponent (5-5, minus-$50) and representing the betting underdog (2-3, minus-$130). After four weeks of 2021 play, Indy’s offense ranks 15th in rushing offense (112.0 yards per game), scoring offense (averaging 20.8 points per week), 21st in total offense (326.0 yards per game) and 25th in passing offense, averaging 214.0 yards per week.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO