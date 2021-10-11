CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Week 5 MNF Showdown: Indianapolis Colts At Baltimore Ravens

playerprofiler.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdvanced stats and analytics will be utilized to identify favorable matchups and players to avoid. The purpose of this article is to paint a picture of how the teams play and matchup with one another in less than 1,000 words. As the season continues, less emphasis will be put on...

www.playerprofiler.com

Comments / 0

Related
Indianapolis Colts

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 5 Game Baltimore Ravens

» RB: Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Marlon Mack, Jordan Wilkins. » With Quenton Nelson on injured reserve, Chris Reed stepped in and started at left guard last week against the Miami Dolphins. Reed played all 71 snaps at left guard; it was his first start since he started 14 games for the Carolina Panthers in 2020.
NFL
thedraftnetwork.com

Colts vs Ravens MNF Betting Trends

(Line: -7, O/U: 46) Among the relevant trends here, the Colts are 25-24-3 against the spread (ATS) over the last three-plus seasons. That's minus-$140 from a straight $110 bet. In that period, Indianapolis has endured uneven marks when playing on the road (14-10-2, $300), facing an AFC opponent (15-21-2, minus-$810) and serving as the betting underdog (8-10-2, minus-$300). Also, for the month of October, dating back to 2018, the Colts have yielded sluggish ATS tallies involving overall record (6-5, $50), playing on the road (4-3, $70), encountering an AFC opponent (5-5, minus-$50) and representing the betting underdog (2-3, minus-$130). After four weeks of 2021 play, Indy’s offense ranks 15th in rushing offense (112.0 yards per game), scoring offense (averaging 20.8 points per week), 21st in total offense (326.0 yards per game) and 25th in passing offense, averaging 214.0 yards per week.
NFL
WBAL Radio

Ravens face Colts in Monday night showdown

The Baltimore Ravens begin a four-game homestand when they welcome in the Indianapolis Colts into M&T Bank Stadium for a "Monday Night Football" showdown. The Ravens come into this matchup with a 3-1 record, winning their last three consecutive games. Indianapolis, however, has not lived up to their offseason hype and has a 1-3 record.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mnf#Indy#American Football#Underworld#Vegas Trends Indianapolis#Ats#Afc North
National football post

Ravens run toward record, host Colts on MNF

The Baltimore Ravens are always bullish on running the football. Now a record is on the line when they host the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night. The Ravens (3-1) are looking to rush for at least 100 yards for the 44th consecutive game. They are tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers (1974-77), a team that featured future Hall of Famer Franco Harris as the star back.
NFL
RavenCountry

Ravens Going With Black & Purple for MNF Matchup Against Colts

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are going with the black jerseys and purple pants for their Monday night matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. It's only the second time in their history they've gone with this combo. The Ravens also wore the black jersey and purple pants on Dec. 30,...
NFL
silverandblackpride.com

MNF open thread: Colts at Ravens

End Week 5 here with another AFC battle as the Colts visit the Ravens. Kickoff is at 5:15 p.m.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Barstool Sportsbook Promo Goes Big for Colts-Ravens MNF

Barstool Sportsbook is going all-in for the Week 5 Monday Night Football matchup between the Colts and Ravens. With a list of bonuses ranging from free bets to boosts and parlay insurance, the emerging sports betting app is one of the best ways to bet Colts-Ravens. New players at Barstool...
NFL
Sporting News

Monday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 5 Colts-Ravens Showdown tournaments

The Ravens will eye their fourth straight victory on Monday Night Football against the visiting Colts. While the Ravens are picking up steam, the Colts are struggling amid a rash of injuries to key players on both offense and defense. Oddsmakers are painting the picture of a comfortable Ravens win. Baltimore opened as seven-point favorites at several books, as opening totals ranged from 47-50. Indianapolis figures to have trouble keeping pace in this one, a factor that will affect all DFS lineups, including our DraftKings Showdown picks.
NFL
elitesportsny.com

The Top Colts vs. Ravens Player Props Picks for MNF

This game may lack a touch of the brimming excitement it promised when the 2021 schedule was released, projecting Carson Wentz and a stacked Indy team to face off against Lamar Jackson and his loaded backfield. Wentz and Indy have struggled to a 1-3 start, while Jackson lost his entire preseason stable of backs, but has still willed the Ravens to a 3-1 record. Yet, this primetime meeting will go a long way to deciding the trajectory of each team’s season.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Five takeaways from Ravens’ crazy comeback win over Colts on MNF

The Baltimore Ravens took down the Indianapolis Colts 31-25 in overtime on Monday Night Football. But that hardly tells the story. Here are our main takeaways from the wild game:. The Colts led 25-9 in the 4th quarter. Indianapolis was in full control for three-plus quarters, taking a 25-9 lead...
NFL
playerprofiler.com

Matchup Monitor: Week 6

Week by week, fantasy players question which of their players to insert into lineups and which to bench for that week. One key component in that process is highlighting easy or difficult matchups for players. While an easy matchup isn’t a guarantee for a player to perform well, it’s certainly a better bet. In this piece, I highlight a few different matchups to keep an eye out for each week as you make your lineup decisions.
NFL
Field Level Media

MNF Odds: Ravens heavily-backed as TD favorite vs. Colts

The Baltimore Ravens are always bullish on running the football. Now a record is on the line when they host the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night. The Ravens (3-1) are looking to rush for at least 100 yards for the 44th consecutive game. They are tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers (1974-77), a team that featured future Hall of Famer Franco Harris as the star back.
NFL
CBS Baltimore

Nine Amazing Lamar Jackson Stats Following Monday Night’s Ravens Win

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Leading the Baltimore Ravens back from a 22-3 deficit against the Indianapolis Colts, quarterback Lamar Jackson put on what head coach John Harbaugh described as “one of the greatest performances I’ve ever seen.” Jackson’s dazzling final line in the 31-25 overtime win: 37-for-43 for 442 yards and 4 touchdowns, along with 62 yards on the ground. But that only scratches the surface of how epic Jackson’s night was, and how amazing he’s been through the first five games of the 2021 season. Here are nine stats that paint a more complete picture. Jackson’s 442 passing yards set a Ravens record...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens vs. Chargers staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s Week 6 game in Baltimore?

Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Sunday’s Week 6 game between the Ravens (4-1) and Los Angeles Chargers (4-1) at M&T Bank Stadium: Jonas Shaffer, reporter Chargers 28, Ravens 24: The Ravens have struggled to make talented quarterbacks look ordinary this season — and Justin Herbert might be as talented as any player they face. Against Lamar Jackson and a ...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy