CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenville, NC

Greenville police investigating after baby stabbed, hospitalized, mother taken into custody

By Jason O. Boyd
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n2WAg_0cO4asF200

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Police are investigating after officials said a baby was stabbed Monday afternoon.

Greenville Police Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter said the incident happened on Taylor Street in Greenville. The child was transported to Vidant Medical Center. The mother of the child was taken into custody by police.

The extend of the baby’s injuries was not known, but Hunter said the child was conscious and alert when transported to the hospital.

Officials were still investigating Monday afternoon and had no further information to provide.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Greenville, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Public#Vidant Medical Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAVY News 10

Judge orders mental competency evaluation for 15-year-old accused in Heritage High shooting in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The 15-year-old boy accused of shooting two 17-year-old students at Heritage High School in Newport News last month will undergo a psychological evaluation before his case proceeds in court. Newport News Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Travis White confirmed Wednesday that a judge ordered a competency evaluation...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

2K+
Followers
837
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy