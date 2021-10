GREENSBORO, N.C. — It happens to all of us from time to time: We search high and low to find where a yucky smell is coming from. Is it the trash can? The refrigerator? The bathroom drain? Whatever is causing it, you want it gone. And that’s where Consumer Reports comes in, with some easy ways to find and fight those funky odors.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 6 DAYS AGO