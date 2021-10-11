CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boyd County, KY

Boyd County reports 100th COVID-19 death

By Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center says one more Boyd County resident has died due to COVID-19 between Oct. 9 and Oct. 11, bringing the county to 100 deaths throughout the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 57-year-old female.

The BCEOC says 59 new positive COVID-19 cases were reported since Oct. 9. According to health officials, Boyd County has had a total of 7,919 COVID-19 cases reported since the pandemic began.

Dr. Fauci: It’s safe to trick-or-treat outdoors this year, especially if you are vaccinated

Of the new cases in today’s report, one person has been hospitalized. Those with newly confirmed cases range in age from four months old to 71 years old. Health officials say 19 of the residents with new cases are under the age of 18, and 15 of those residents are under the age of 12 and too young to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Health officials say 4,931 residents of Boyd County have recovered from the virus.

Both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Kentucky Department for Public Health have Boyd County listed as red, meaning it has a high rate of community transmission for COVID-19.

The KDPH lists Boyd County’s current incidence rate of 44.6. The CDC says the county has had 425.96 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people in the past seven days. The county’s estimated population, according to the CDC, is 46,718.

According to the CDC , 56.6% of those eligible in Boyd County, or 22,797 people 12 years and older, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 45.7%, or 18,400 people, have been fully vaccinated.

