Severe Weather Statement issued for Menard by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-11 15:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Menard THE TORNADO WARNING FOR WESTERN MENARD COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for central Illinois.alerts.weather.gov
