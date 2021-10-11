Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fountain, Montgomery, Parke by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 17:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-11 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Fountain; Montgomery; Parke A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FOUNTAIN...CENTRAL PARKE AND WESTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES At 501 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rockville, or 22 miles southwest of Crawfordsville, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Waveland around 510 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Wallace, Alamo, Shades State Park, Waynetown, Crawfordsville and Wingate. This includes Interstate 74 between mile markers 21 and 39. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH