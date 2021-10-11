CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Jazz great Malone to deliver to hungry families, announces lifetime partnership with Utah Food Bank

By Austin Facer
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GyWfz_0cO4ZlGi00

HEBER CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Mailman is set to deliver food to hungry families throughout the state of Utah.

Speaking to the media from the Heber City Airport on Monday, former Utah Jazz great Karl Malone announced a lifetime partnership with the Utah Food Bank to gather food donations at his auto dealerships.

Malone, who hails from Louisiana, stated he plans on staying in Utah for an indefinite amount of time to get the project on its feet, and hopes to be able to pick up an entire truckload of food by Friday. He mentioned that his project is intended to kickstart efforts in other states where his company does business, including his home state in the South.

‘Maddening to some’: Utah Gov. applauds businesses with vaccine requirements, including Jazz

The excited 58-year-old, who arrived at the airstrip with a salt-and-pepper goatee and curved brim hat, began by reintroducing himself and his wife, Kay, saying “We are happy to be back in Utah, we’re excited to have our home back here now.”

The two-time former NBA MVP also alluded to his memories of struggling with hunger in his youth, recalling from his school days, “If I was hungry, I couldn’t care less what the teacher was saying.”

Staying that he arrived in Utah after being drafted by the Jazz in 1985 as a “broken individual,” and lamented when he left in 2003 to chase a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers he left a piece of himself in the state.

MONEYBALL: How the Utah Jazz, other sports events benefit the State of Sport’s economy

After his retirement following a season with the Lakers, Malone has mostly resided in his home state of Louisiana, but has since been inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame and has been immortalized in Utah with a statute in front of Vivint Area, alongside one of John Stockton, and his No. 32 hung in the rafters.

At one point during Monday’s press conference, Malone unbuttoned his shirt to show off his muscles, remarking he hadn’t been “sitting on his a**” in retirement, but added that this last year had been the most difficult of his family’s time together.

In response to conditions brought on by the pandemic, he and his family began hosting food drives in Louisiana, which may have played a part in the partnership Malone reached with the Utah Food Bank.

SLC County launches website connecting residents to food assistance programs

The announcement in Heber City was punctuated with a bit of personal branding.

“This is Karl Malone, and I approve of this message.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
Deseret News

Utah Jazz teaming with KSL to broaden radio coverage

The radio broadcast for Utah Jazz games just got a boost. The organization announced Thursday that a multiyear agreement with Bonneville International Corp. to manage the day-to-day operations of The Zone Sports Network will include KSL NewsRadio simulcasting a select number of Jazz regular-season games, in addition to all team playoff contests.
NBA
FanSided

Utah Jazz a bit dinged up for their preseason slate

The Utah Jazz squad is entering the preseason without a couple of forwards. At 6:30 p.m. MT Monday, the Utah Jazz will begin their preseason slate on the road against the San Antonio Spurs. And according to a tweet over the weekend from the franchise, at least two Jazz players will be sitting this one out.
NBA
Deseret News

No distractions, no controversy: Just Utah Jazz basketball

This article was first published as the Jazz Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Thursday. When the Utah Jazz kicked off training camp this week with their annual media day, I found myself breathing a sign of relief, and I have to imagine that Jazz fans are also feeling the same thing.
NBA
NBA

Utah Jazz Announce Television and Radio Broadcast Schedule for 2021-22 Season

AT&T SportsNet to telecast 77 regular season games and two preseason games, starting Oct. 6 The Zone Sports Network will air every game on radio with select simulcasts on 50,000-watt KSL NewsRadio. The Utah Jazz announced today the local television and radio broadcast schedule for the 2021-22 NBA season, bringing...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Utah State
chatsports.com

The Utah Jazz lost a preseason game... allegedly

The Utah Jazz lost to the San Antonio Spurs in the first preseason game of 2021. The game wasn’t televised, and that may have been a blessing to Jazz fans. The team shot 32% overall, 23% from beyond the arc, and 60% from the free-throw line. If you chose to watch a cheap horror movie in the spirit of Halloween rather than tuning in to a shady online stream of the game, you might have made the right choice. This was an ugly game for Utah.
NBA
FanSided

Utah Jazz to participate in Filipino heritage night

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson may not be universally recognized by reporters in Salt Lake City, but he’s a household name in the Philippines. Clarkson is of Filipino descent, and on October 28 (October 29 on Manila time) he and his Jazz teammates travel to Houston to play the Rockets in what’s being billed as a Filipino heritage night. The theme makes logical sense, as the Rockets selected fellow Filipino American Jalen Green with the second overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
NBA
ksl.com

FuboTV strikes deal to stream Utah Jazz games

SALT LAKE CITY — A near-11th hour deal has been struck, and it should help cure some frustration among Utah Jazz fans. On Monday, fuboTV announced an agreement to carry AT&T SportsNet, the television home of the Jazz, during the 2021-22 season. In the coming days, the regional sports network...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Malone
Person
John Stockton
Just Go

5 Great Burger Bars in Utah

We invite you to visit Lucky 13 in Salt Lake City, where you can enjoy a more modern burger experience. Lucky 13's burgers are made with fresh, local ingredients. Despite looking and sounding like a sports bar, Lucky 13 offers Utah's best burgers. You can choose from over 10 varieties, including a grilled ounce and cheddar The Celestial Burger with house-smoked bacon. Consider The Big Benny if you wish to be more adventurous. The black-smoked bacon, ham, cheddar, Swiss, caramelized onions, Lucky 13 sauce, and 18 ounces of fresh-ground chuck is put on this foot-tall burger.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Mailman#The Utah Food Bank#Nba Mvp#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Utah Jazz
FanSided

Utah Jazz set to provide unprecedented inside look

Fans everywhere have a chance to watch a live Utah Jazz practice this week. Per NBA.com, the Utah Jazz agreed to a “groundbreaking arrangement” with Zoom, in which up to 50,000 viewers will be able to tune in on Saturday to see the final practice session of the ongoing training camp in Las Vegas.
NBA
KUTV

'Pantry packs' help feed hungry Utah students over the weekend

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A group from Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Ogden is helping food insecure children in their area. For the past five years, they have been putting together "pantry packs" to make sure they have food. "It's a specific number of things in a pack that will...
UTAH STATE
chatsports.com

Utah Jazz Waive Justin James

The Utah Jazz have waived guard Justin James. James (6-6, 190, Wyoming) was originally signed to a two-way contract by Utah on Sept. 22.
NBA
FanSided

Utah Jazz: The skill that will earn Jared Butler minutes

Jared Butler could give the Utah Jazz what they needed more of last season. Not only can Jared Butler play in the NBA, but the 21-year-old Utah Jazz rookie guard also may play his way into the regular rotation right away. Besides, Butler was arguably the Jazz’s lone legit highlight...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Charities
FanSided

Utah Jazz: Is the NBA targeting Donovan Mitchell?

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell can be aptly described as a crafty scorer. For some NBA observers, he may be a little too crafty. Next season, the league will implement a series of rule changes designed to minimize the impact of players using unnatural shooting motions to draw fouls and get to the charity stripe. It’s been a contentious issue regarding the current crop of elite NBA guards (many of whom may have watched a little-too-much of current Utah Jazz part-owner Dwyane Wade).
NBA
kslsports.com

13. Utah Jazz Guard Joe Ingles

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Utah Jazz open their season on October 20, just 13 days from today. With the clock ticking, we look at 50 things for Jazz fans to be excited about leading up to the 2021-22 NBA season. Coming in at number 13, Jazz guard Joe Ingles.
NBA
FanSided

Former Utah Jazz player arrested by federal authorities

An ex-Utah Jazz guard is among 18 NBA alums on a list of alleged scammers. According to an article on Thursday morning from Jonathan Dienst, Tom Winter, and David K. Li of NBC News, 18 retired NBA players now face federal charges for an alleged “attempt to defraud the NBA’s Health and Welfare Benefit Plan of nearly $4 million.”
NBA
The Ringer

Can the Utah Jazz Be This Year’s Bucks?

When it ends, it ends quickly. You grind so hard for so long, sanding down every rough edge and seeking out every minute advantage. And it works: You win more games than anybody else during the marathon regular season, and head into the playoffs with the no. 1 overall seed. And then, for one reason or another, it doesn’t work anymore. It just stops, and so do you; all that’s left is to try to figure out why, in hopes that, next time around, you might finally delay that end until the end.
NBA
ABC4

ABC4

672
Followers
222
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy