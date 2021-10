WALTHAM, MASSACHUSETTS (CBS) – “The meat is above and beyond all right?” Fadia Chamoun of Lexington, Massachusetts lamented as she packed her trunk full of groceries. “It has gone sky high. Everything has gone sky high and it’s extremely sad.” If it feels like lately everything is more expensive, that’s because it is. “The government [just] released that prices over the past 12 months have increased 5.4% and that marks the fifth month in a row of over 5% price increases,” Boston University Questrom School of Business professor Jay Zagorsky explained. “That means that roughly every 14 or 15 years, all prices...

