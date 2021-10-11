CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man wins $1 million lottery jackpot four days after wedding

By Ben Hooper
 3 days ago
Michael Abernathy of Lexington, N.C., won a $1 million jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket he bought four days after his wedding. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man ended up with a $1 million wedding gift from himself when he bought a scratch-off lottery ticket four days after his wedding.

Michael Abernathy of Lexington told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he visited the Sheetz store in Lexington four days after his wedding and bought a $30 Millionaire Maker ticket that earned him a $30 prize.

Abernathy said he decided to ride his lucky streak and bought two more of the same ticket. The last ticket he scratched turned out to be a big winner.

"I about passed out," Abernathy recalled, "when I saw it was a million dollars."

The winner and his bride visited lottery headquarters to collect the prize.

"Phenomenal, the way this has all happened," he said. "It's amazing. It's a blessing."

Abernathy said his winnings will fund a honeymoon trip to Florida next year and allow him to pay off some bills.

"I'm 60 years old," Abernathy said, "so I'm going to put the rest up for security."

Lori Guesnon
2d ago

I'm happy for him and his wife, they don't have to struggle to pay off the bills from the wedding and be able to start their life as a couple in the right direction

ms DETERMINED
3d ago

Y Imagine he did that's where all the winning tickets are upstate they know where to place them but when it's your turn& time no Hate Congratulate use it wisely ! Please whatever you do which is your money God first give bk to homeless sometime it can be dwn state & instead of upstate spread the Luv God bless you !!👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾🤣🙏🏽🥰

Guest
3d ago

Congratulations smart man enjoy ya life and always think about tomorrow

