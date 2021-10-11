Man wins $1 million lottery jackpot four days after wedding

Michael Abernathy of Lexington, N.C., won a $1 million jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket he bought four days after his wedding. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man ended up with a $1 million wedding gift from himself when he bought a scratch-off lottery ticket four days after his wedding.

Michael Abernathy of Lexington told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he visited the Sheetz store in Lexington four days after his wedding and bought a $30 Millionaire Maker ticket that earned him a $30 prize.

Abernathy said he decided to ride his lucky streak and bought two more of the same ticket. The last ticket he scratched turned out to be a big winner.

"I about passed out," Abernathy recalled, "when I saw it was a million dollars."

The winner and his bride visited lottery headquarters to collect the prize.

"Phenomenal, the way this has all happened," he said. "It's amazing. It's a blessing."

Abernathy said his winnings will fund a honeymoon trip to Florida next year and allow him to pay off some bills.

"I'm 60 years old," Abernathy said, "so I'm going to put the rest up for security."