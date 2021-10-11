CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dave Chappelle's 'The Closer' Netflix special is no laughing matter to LGBTQ people like me

By Michael Crawford, race, identity, culture writer
NBC News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI grew up a scared, nerdy kid in a poor, Black neighborhood in Houston in the late 1970s. I was pummeled with vicious slurs such as “sissy” and “punk” in elementary school by children only slightly older than I was. These babies inherited those terms from their older siblings, fathers, mothers,...

Comments / 139

Cody Jurentkuff
10d ago

Get over yourself. He makes fun of everyone Z it’s called equality, I know you don’t like it because it’s not superiority but you will be fine

Reply(1)
88
Sensum Communem
10d ago

Someone forgot the world isn't a safe space. During all of our glorious adventures, we run the risk of being offended. But thats literally the least bad thing that could happen to you.

Reply(1)
31
freeze
10d ago

the gay guy that wrote this article is Michael Crawford. he says he was picked on by other kids when he was young because he is gay. I'm curious Michael how did these kids know you was gay did you try and force your beliefs on them or try and have sex with other boys. these kids would of never knew you was gay if not for your actions. you can still be you without flying your pride flag for everyone to see. no one should be flaunting there sexuality there is a time and place for that. it's not at school or playing with other kids. you choose at a young age the your sexuality was going to be the main focus of your life when all you had to do is be like most kids that sexuality is only a small part of there life.what kids did to you was wrong but your the one that brought it to there attention

Reply(7)
36
