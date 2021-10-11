CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ariana Grande is giving away up to $5 Million in free therapy

By Marty Rosenbaum
 3 days ago
Photo credit Getty Images

In support of World Mental Health Day, Ariana Grande has pledged to give away up to $5 million in free therapy.

Grande has teamed up with the therapy platform Better Health and announced the initiative in an Instagram post.

“It's World Mental Health Day and I'm beyond thrilled to team up with BetterHelp again to give away up to $5 million in free therapy,” Grande wrote.

“I acknowledge that there are very real barriers when it comes to accessing mental health resources, and while this is only one small gesture (and a much larger systemic problem remains) i wanted to do this again with @betterhelp in hopes of bringing access to a few more people and perhaps inspiring a few of you to try something new and prioritize your own healing.”

Grande launched a similar initiative back in June when she offered $1 million worth of free therapy.

“While acknowledging that therapy should not be for a privileged few but something everyone has access to, and acknowledging that this doesn’t fix that issue in the long run, I really wanted to do this anyway in hopes of inspiring you to dip a toe in, to feel okay asking for help, and to hopefully rid your minds of any sort of self judgement in doing so!” Grande said at the time.

Audacy's I’m Listening initiative aims to encourage those who are dealing with mental health issues to understand they are not alone. If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression or anxiety, know that someone is always there. Additionally, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-273-8255.

Ariana Grande
