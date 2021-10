I’ll come out and say it, this team is special. I know, bold take for a team that’s 6-0 for the first time since color television was introduced. Despite his abhorrent and utterly repulsive food choices, Will Levis and the rest of this Wildcat team are doing absolutely everything in their power to make this as unforgettable of a season as anyone in the BBN has seen.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO