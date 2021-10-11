Investing in a smoker that’s right for you will require time and effort, but it’ll deliver a flavorful payoff when chosen well.
This article is also available in audio format. Scroll down just a bit for the link and enjoy listening. I grew up in Minnesota, but I had the opportunity to move to Louisiana right after college. While I didn’t stay in the state for a long time, it’s where I got to experience true smoked meats in small-town restaurants and roadside barbecue shacks for the first time. After growing up on a diet largely comprised of well-prepared – but somewhat bland – meats and potatoes, with the occasional wild game and fish, the flavor I experienced from true Southern barbecue was a life-changing experience for my palate.www.grit.com
Comments / 0