In his prize-winning 2019 book, The Unwanted: America, Auschwitz, and a Village Caught in Between, Michael Dobbs, former Washington Post bureau chief in Moscow, tells the compelling and moving story of the Jews of Kippenheim, a German village on the edge of the Black Forest, and their desperate efforts to find refuge in the United States. Drawing on previously unpublished records and documents, Dobbs paints a vivid portrait of individuals and families facing increasing hostility from their neighbors and growing uncertainty about their future as they waited for "the piece of paper with a stamp on it," as American journalist Dorothy Thompson called it. The Wall Street Journal describes the book as a "devastating tapestry of too many hopes wrecked and too few lives saved. . . . [Dobbs] chronicles in meticulous, suspenseful detail the desperate perseverance of one Kippenheim family after another to find an escape from Nazi Europe." The Unwanted received the 2019 Jewish Book Award in Holocaust Studies.