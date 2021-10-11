Marsy’s Law for Florida Launches “Shed Light on Domestic Violence” Campaign for National Domestic Violence Awareness Month
In recognition of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Marsy’s Law for Florida has launched the “Shed Light on Domestic Violence” campaign, which encourages Floridians to replace their front porch light or lights inside their homes and businesses with a purple lightbulb – the color of domestic violence awareness – as a reminder of this important issue. Marsy’s Law for Florida is asking Floridians who participate in the campaign to take a picture of their purple lights and post it on their social media platforms using the hashtag #ShedLightOnDV.capitalsoup.com
