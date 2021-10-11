CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Texas A&M fined $100,000 by SEC for fans storming the field

By Paolo Uggetti
 3 days ago

Texas A&M has been fined $100,000 by the Southeastern Conference for violating the policy on fans entering the field of play, it was announced Monday.

Aggies fans stormed Kyle Field in College Station after kicker Seth Small 's 28-yard field goal sealed a 41-38 upset win
over then-No. 1 Alabama on Saturday night. The kick split the uprights just as the clock hit zero and prompted an onslaught of fans to spill onto the field.

RELATED: Texas A&M beats No. 1 Alabama 41-38 on last-play field goal

In a statement, the SEC said this was A&M's second offense of the policy after fans also entered the field in 2018 following a seven-overtime win over then-No.7 LSU . At the time, the school was fined $50,000 and was warned that future offenses would double the fine.

According to the conference's policy, if A&M fans were to storm the field again, the fine would be bumped up to $250,000.

Earlier this season, the SEC fined Kentucky $250,000 for storming the field after its win over Florida. It was the Wildcats' third violation of the policy since 2014.

The SEC's policy regarding fans storming the field was instituted in 2004.

Charles Murphy
2d ago

Maybe each of those fans needs to donate a dollar towards the fine! Better yet just collect a dollar from each as they leave the field each game. Even better, charge an extra dollar for a ticket to cover “field trips.”

