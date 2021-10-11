CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bake a softer and tender bread by using a heritage wheat grain.

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a large bowl, dissolve yeast in warm milk. Add sugar, butter, salt, and eggs, and mix until well-combined. Add flour, and thoroughly mix into dough. Dust your hands with flour, and then knead dough until it’s smooth. Return dough to bowl, and cover with a moist towel. Let dough...

Pecan Pie Lasagna

This desert falls somewhere between pecan pie, banana pudding, and an icebox cake. That means that: 1. It’s ridiculously, over-the-top delicious, and 2. It’s never going to be completely solid—unless you freeze it. We prefer to eat this dessert cold, but not frozen, but if you want a clean slice, let it freeze for at least 6 hours before serving.
11 healthful alternatives to wheat bread

There are various reasons why a person may wish to avoid or eat less wheat bread. Fortunately, there are many healthful wheat-free alternatives to choose from. People who may wish to avoid wheat-based bread include:. Those with celiac disease, an autoimmune condition causing digestive symptoms in reaction to eating foods...
Bertolli Curried Chicken Cacciatore

1 broiler/fryer chicken (3 to 4 pounds), cut up and skin removed. Place onion, green pepper, zucchini and mushrooms in a 6-qt. electric pressure cooker. Place chicken over vegetables. In a large bowl, stir together marinara, tomatoes, wine, broth, parsley, thyme, garlic, curry powder and pepper. Pour over chicken. Lock...
Avoid those burning issues when baking artisan breads

Bakers need to be careful in selecting an oven, or they may get burned in more ways than one. A direct-fired oven, for instance, may overbake the bread or even burn the crust if it isn’t heated correctly. “Direct-fired heat can be a little too intense for some breads that...
Learn to bake bread at the all-new Tiong Bahru Bakery Sourdough Workshop

For years, Tiong Bahru Bakery has kept the Singapore public satisfied with its delicious sourdough bakes, and now the homegrown cafe chain is ready to kick things up a notch by imparting their knowledge of sourdough-making to all those who seek. Presenting the brand new TBB Sourdough Workshop, this experience...
3 Recipes to Host Your Own 'Great British Bake Off' Bread Challenge

The current season of The Great British Bake-Off has introduced us to everything from malt loaves to brandy snaps. We’ve seen bakers sweat off soufflés, crumble under the pressure of crafting wafer-thin cookies, and appear victorious when they’re announced as the winner of a given challenge. This past week, contestants on GBBO were faced with something everyone loves—bread. The remaining bakers were tasked with baking focaccia, oliva and cheese ciabatta breadsticks, and, for the superstar recipe, milk bread. Focaccia and ciabatta both originated in Italy, while fluffy milk bread, which has gone somewhat viral in recent years, hails from Japan. So did they rise to the occasion, or sink under the pressure? While you’ll have to watch the show to find out, we’re sharing three of our own bread recipes so that you can see if you’re up to the task from the comfort of your own home...rather than a tent in the middle of the woods.
You Can Significantly Reduce Your Daily Salt Intake With This Bread-Baking Trick

For many foodies and cooks, a low-sodium diet sounds like a trip to flavorless town, the opposite of Guy Fieri’s dreamland. It cuts out a wide variety of processed goods and comfort foods. It also sounds like a lot of homework, as many trying to reduce their salt load end up scrutinizing every label and becoming that person asking a bunch of questions in restaurants. However, new research suggests that there’s an easier way out, especially if you love to bake. Baking your own bread and simply reducing the amount of salt can significantly lower your sodium intake. The best part? You don’t have to sacrifice flavor.
This moist, nutty bread is the perfect way to use up frozen persimmon pulp.

This moist, nutty bread is a great way to use persimmon pulp you’ve preserved in the freezer. Yield: one 9-inch loaf. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. In a large mixing bowl, cream butter. Gradually add sugar, beating well. Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir in persimmon pulp and water.
Review: Parker’s Heritage Collection Heavy Char Wheat Whiskey 11 Years Old (2021)

The 15th round of Parker’s Heritage Collection is here, and for the second time it’s a wheat whiskey, which the series first did in 2014 as a 13 year old. This 2021 release is 11 years old, but it also draws on a trick used for the last two years of the Heritage Collection: heavy char barrels fired to a well-scorched level 5 char. With this heavy char wheat whiskey (51% wheat, 37% corn, and 12% malted barley), a trilogy of sorts, including a heavy char bourbon and rye, has been completed. As is traditional with the Heritage Collection, a portion of proceeds from the whiskey’s sales will be donated to ALS research, from which Parker Beam died several years ago.
Check out this delicious way to use your ripe persimmons.

Because ripe persimmons are so rich, these cookies don’t need much pulp to display the native fruit’s flavor. Enjoy them with your favorite tea or coffee. Yield: about 3 dozen cookies. Make cookies: Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. In a medium mixing bowl, combine flours, baking soda, salt, and...
Red Fife Double Chocolate Cookies

In a large bowl, mix butter, oil, applesauce, and sugars. Mix in eggs and water. Add cocoa, and mix again. Mix in remaining ingredients. Let dough rest 10 minutes. Meanwhile, preheat oven to 350 F. Drop dough by rounded tablespoonful onto ungreased cookie sheet. Bake for 12 minutes, or until...
Bake softer, more flavorful goods with this heritage grain that's making a culinary comeback.

This article is also available in audio format. Scroll down just a bit for the link and enjoy listening. I remember going as a youngster with my grandparents to Greenfield Mills – a family-owned mill that was just outside of Howe, Indiana – to get freshly ground ‘Red Fife’ flour. My grandmother would then use the flour to make the most delectable sweet treats imaginable.
11 best bread makers for delicious and easy home baking

Whether you love the smell of freshly baked bread wafting through your home or you’ve been inspired to cook your own loaves after watching the Great British Bake Off, a bread maker will do the hard work for you. These clever kitchen appliances take the guesswork out of baking, and...

