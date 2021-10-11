CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
I Don’t Have Any Credit, Where Do I Start? – Savings Corner Presented by Coosa Valley Credit Union

As a credit union employee, I get asked all the time what the best way to start building credit is. My two favorite options are share-secured loans and credit cards. Share-secured loans are wonderful to start out with because you’re borrowing your own money! You put up a little money into your savings account and you pay it back with a really low interest rate. Our interest rate for these types of loans is the highest tier share rate + 2%. This means that whatever interest rate the highest tier share earns, you add that to the 2% (ex: right now, our highest tier share savings, aka our savings account, earns 0.10%. Your share-secured loan interest rate would be 2.10%). What’s even better is you won’t have to have a co-signer even if it’s your very first loan! We don’t even run your credit report for these because it’s your money. It’s on hold in your account, so it’s not really a big risk for us. With this type of loan being used for the sole purpose of building your credit, I would make the minimum payment due, not pay it all off in one big chunk. You want to build a good long repayment history.

