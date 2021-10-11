Chucky Creator Don Mancini on Continuing the Franchise, Crossover Potential
When the first episode of Chucky airs this week on both SYFY and USA Network it will arrive just ahead of the franchise's 33rd Anniversary. Few horror franchises can make the claim that the continuity that started in the 1980s is not only still going in 2021, but that the original creator also remains involved in a key role. Screenwriter turned TV showrunner Don Mancini has been steering the Chucky ship for decades now, previously writing then directing the feature films with the character, his sole directorial credits are for three of the seven Chucky movies, and now he's bringing the tiny murder doll onto television screens around the world.comicbook.com
Comments / 0