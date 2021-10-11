Chucky Creator Don Mancini on Continuing the Franchise, Crossover Potential

When the 2019 Child's Play reboot was announced it came as a surprise to many fans that were aware the horror film franchise was still going. No one was more surprised about this though than Don Mancini, the screenwriter responsible for every entry in the film series and the director of the three most recent entries, who had previously expressed annoyance at the time over the idea. Now though he gets the last laugh as the reboot was not well received and his flagship franchise is expanding into television with a brand new TV show. Even with his own story getting to continue though he still remembers how that film felt like it could end it all had it been a success.

