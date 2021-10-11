CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 Things You Need To Do After Getting Injured

Cover picture for the articleGetting injured is one of the things in life that everyone wishes they could avoid. No one wants to spend months recovering from an accident, unable to work or go out with their friends. Plus, everyone wants to avoid the pain of getting injured, period!. Sadly though, sometimes accidents do...

Actor Arrested After Allegedly Ramming Cop Car

Actor Jake Cuenca was arrested in the Philippines this weekend after allegedly ramming a police car with his own vehicle and then fleeing the scene. The 33-year-old has been charged with reckless imprudence resulting in damage to property, according to a report by PhilStar Global. The incident took place in Mandaluyong City on Saturday night.
GPs urge people to stay home as complaints of ‘worst cold ever’ surge

The number of people suffering from symptoms of “the worst cold ever” that lasts for weeks have increased, with GPs encouraging those who are sick to stay at home.Experts have said it is “unlikely” that a so-called “super cold” is in circulation, but the surge in people contracting the common cold “highlights the power of the lockdown” and other public health measures that were taken to stop the spread of Covid-19.Sick Britons have taken to social media in droves to report their symptoms, with many experiencing sandpaper throats, headaches, dripping noses and being unable to get out of bed.According...
Major Accident Investigation Team Investigate A Vehicle VS Bicyclist Crash

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – On October 13, 2021, at approximately 6:07 a.m, deputies assigned to the Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) responded to the Park Boulevard Bridge to investigate a vehicle versus bicyclist crash. According to investigators, 60-year-old bicyclist Sherry Nowotarski was riding her bicycle westbound over the bridge, when she lost control of the bicycle and fell into the curb lane. Investigators say 41-year-old Lenon Ashford was driving a 2015 Dodge Dart westbound over the bridge. Ashford was unable to avoid hitting Nowotarski and struck her with the passenger side of his vehicle. Nowotarski was transported to Bayfront Hospital where she is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. Speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in this crash. Nowotarski is a civilian employee at the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and was hired November 1, 2010. The investigation continues.
Pregnant Woman Among 4 People Badly Injured In Wilton Plane Crash

WILTON (CBS13) – Four people have suffered major injuries after their plane crashed in the Sacramento County town of Wilton. The incident happened in the area of Alta Mesa and Blake roads, east of Elk Grove. The plane was reportedly a small cargo plane. Four people—a man, a pregnant woman and two teens—were badly injured in the crash. They were initially said to be in critical condition but are all expected to recover, according to the Sacramento Metro Fire Department. One of the first people to witness the crash stopped their truck, got out a fire extinguisher, and helped the passengers to...
Top Things You Need To Have Your Designated Driver Do

Being the designated driver for any party is a huge responsibility that shouldn’t be taken lightly. They’re responsible for ensuring everyone is safe when they’re having a good time. Often, it can be hard to know exactly what to do when you’re a designated driver. Here are the top things you need to have your designated driver do to keep you safe.
US asks Tesla why it didn't recall Autopilot driving system

U.S. highway safety investigators want to know why Tesla didn't file recall paperwork when it updated Autopilot software so it would do a better job spotting parked emergency vehicles.In a letter sent to Tesla on Tuesday, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration told the electric car maker that it has to do a recall if an over-the-internet update mitigates a safety defect.The agency also ordered Tesla to provide information about its “Full Self-Driving” software that's being tested on public roads with some owners. The latest clash provides more evidence of escalating tensions between Tesla and the agency that regulates partially automated driving systems.In August the agency opened an investigation into Tesla's Autopilot after getting multiple reports of vehicles crashing into emergency vehicles with warning lights flashing that were stopped on highways. The letter was posted on the NHTSA website early Wednesday.
Prosecution Rests In Rogel Aguilera-Mederos Trial For 2019 Deadly I-70 Semi Crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The prosecution has rested in the trial for the semi driver charged in the 2019 deadly crash on Interstate 70 near the Colorado Mills Mall. Rogel Aguilera-Mederos faces vehicular homicide charges in connection with the April 2019 crash that killed four people and damaged or destroyed 28 vehicles. Rogel Aguilera-Medero (credit: CBS) Aguilera-Mederos has pleaded not guilty to a total of 41 charges. Prosecutors said the driver’s brakes failed but he weaved and nearly ran people off the road. (credit: CBS) The defense began its case by calling a witness to testify about how brakes work on semi-trucks and their trailers. The defense has painted a picture of Aguilera-Mederos, things happening so quickly he didn’t know what to do, and that he was a victim of a mechanical brake failure. (credit: CBS)
Hospitals trigger emergency measures as patients wait 13 hours in the back of ambulances

An NHS trust has spent more than two weeks running on emergency measures after skyrocketing demand since mid-September, while others have kept people waiting for more than a dozen hours in the backs of ambulances.The Independent has learnt one patient in the West Midlands spent 13 hours waiting to be handed over to staff at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals Trust.Gloucester Hospitals Trust declared its internal incident on 19 September and only stood it down on 5 October, while London’s Barnet Hospital took similar extraordinary action on Monday due to high demand.And at North Middlesex Hospital staff saw more than...
5 things you need to do after a car accident

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Over the years, there is a surge in the number of car accidents in the USA. The causes of car accidents may vary from situation to situation. However, the driver’s negligence, drink, and drive, driving at an uncontrollable speed are a few of the reasons behind road accidents. Reports suggest that as many as six million auto accidents are reported every year in the US alone. One in third results in injuries and personal damage to either the driver or passengers or both. It is saddening that a substantial percentage of people also succumb to injuries. Other than the physical distress, numerous accident victims struggle with emotional and mental agony for days and even months on end.
