Broncos Fifth Quarter: Missed opportunities inside Steelers’ 10-yard line on final drive

1. Final sequence. The Broncos reached the Steelers’ 9-yard line with 56 seconds remaining. First down — QB Teddy Bridgewater had TE Noah Fant at the 3 if he wanted to fire a fastball, but he slid right and his throw (3.83 seconds post-snap) to WR Tim Patrick in the back right corner of the end zone didn’t have enough air and was broken up by CB Joe Haden. Second down — Bridgewater checked down to RB Melvin Gordon for six yards. Third down — Bridgewater overthrew WR Diontae Spencer in the end zone. Fourth down — Bridgewater threw in 2.97 seconds, but could have drifted left to buy more time. His throw was behind WR Courtland Sutton and intercepted by CB James Pierre. “We just didn’t make the plays,” coach Vic Fangio said. “Give (Pittsburgh) credit for getting us stopped down there.”