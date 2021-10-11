CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz and Judiciary Republicans Demand the Department of Justice (DOJ) Not Interfere with Local School Board Meetings or Threaten the Use of Federal Law Enforcement to Deter Parents’ Free Speech

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOctober 11, 2021 - WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Mike Lee (R-Utah), Ben. Sasse (R-Neb.), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), John Kennedy (R-La.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), and Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, last week demanded the Department of Justice (DOJ) not interfere with local school board meetings or threaten the use of federal law enforcement to deter parents’ free speech. This comes after DOJ issued a memorandum suggesting federal law enforcement may need to assist policing local school board meetings.

Along with every Republican member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, I recently demanded the Department of Justice (DOJ) not interfere with local school board meetings or threaten the use of federal law enforcement to deter parents' free speech. This comes after DOJ issued a memorandum suggesting federal law enforcement may need to assist policing local school board meetings.
