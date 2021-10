Provided by Manassas Symphony Orchestra (MSO) The MSO, under the baton of Music Director James Villani, kicks off its subscription series of concerts in the Hylton Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m. with internationally-acclaimed violinist Emil Chudnovsky for Back to the Classics, a celebration of music and composers from the Classical Period. Following the Oberon Overture of Carl Maria Von Weber, Chudnovsky performs Beethoven’s Violin Concerto in D major. Although it is the only violin concerto that Beethoven composed, it is considered one of the most beautiful concertos in the whole repertoire, directly inspiring the creation of several others. The program also includes works by Haydn, Weber, and Elgar.

MANASSAS, VA ・ 9 DAYS AGO