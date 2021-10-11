Ex on the Beach's Chris Pearson Dead at 25 After Reported Stabbing Incident

Chris Pearson , a professional DJ best known for participating in the first season of MTV’s Ex on the Beach , died over the weekend after reportedly being stabbed during an altercation in Los Angeles. He was 25.

Authorities tell TMZ that the stabbing is under investigation, with several leads already being followed. It’s reportedly being considered a “solvable case.”

“Chris was the one person that loved with his whole heart,” reads a statement on Pearson’s GoFundMe page , which was set up to help his family with funeral expenses. “He had so much love and energy to give to every single person he crossed paths with. He wouldn’t leave the room until he made sure every single person was happy. Chris was the most determined person there could ever be. He had a dream, set a goal [and] didn’t stop until he achieved that goal. It didn’t matter what or who he lost on the way, he made sure he had his eye on one thing and one thing only.”

The statement continues, “His smile lit up an entire room. The only other thing that Chris loved more than his music was his family and friends. All Chris wanted was to make it far in life to help his family and make them proud. Chris was taken from us way way too soon. Nobody was ready for this, there was so much more he had set to accomplish.”

Pearson appeared in all 11 episodes of Ex on the Beach ‘s first U.S. season, which aired from April to June 2018 on MTV. Unlike most of the other contestants, Pearson had not appeared on a reality TV show prior to hitting the Beach .

