Egg-With-Arms Game Yolked Enters Early Access This Month

The wait is finally over. For those of you who have been waiting years for more co-op blasting of the undead, your prayers have been answered. Back 4 Blood has arrived, developed by a team of veterans who worked on the Left 4 Dead series. While the game is due to officially release on Oct. 12, players can get Back 4 Blood early access, allowing them to start playing the game today, four days early. Here’s what you need to know so you can hop in and start gunning down zombies right now.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO