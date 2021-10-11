CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg-With-Arms Game Yolked Enters Early Access This Month

By Chris McMullen
gamespew.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYolked is entering Steam Early Access this month and it looks like it could be fun, providing we can forgive it for not being Dizzy. Because, for one glorious moment, we thought we were getting a new Dizzy game. But no, your protagonist in Yolked may have arms but they’re lacking feet, a face or even a pair of boxing gloves. Still, swinging across an entire house, trying to not smash our hero’s fragile shell, definitely has its appeal.

