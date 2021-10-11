Red Cross entering week 3 of emergency blood shortage, asking for donations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The American Red Cross is continuing to experience an emergency blood shortage that caused the blood supply to drop to the lowest post-summer level in the last six years.

Fall is typically a time when the blood supply rebounds from summer blood shortages, but a surge in COVID-19 cases across the U.S. due to the delta variant has contributed to the lowest donor turnout of the year. The Red Cross said it must collect 10,000 additional blood products each week this month to meet hospital and patient needs.

With less than a day’s supply of certain blood types in recent weeks, the Red Cross is asking donors of all blood types – especially type O – to make an appointment to give blood. Appointments can be made by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

To encourage donations, anyone who donates between Oct. 11 and 31 will receive a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.

Each blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards for safety and infection control, the Red Cross said. Additional precautions including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status, have been implemented.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities (Oct. 16-31):

Adams

Monroe

10/18/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Monroe Lighthouse Church, 201 S. Van Buren Street

Allen

Fort Wayne

10/16/2021: 7 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

10/16/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

10/16/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Harley-Davidson of Fort Wayne, 6325 Illinois Road

10/17/2021: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

10/17/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

10/17/2021: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., St. John the Baptist Catholic Church/ School, 4500 Fairfield Ave

10/17/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E. California Road

10/18/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

10/18/2021: 1 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

10/19/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

10/19/2021: 1 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

10/20/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

10/20/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Johns Lutheran Lake Twp., 7914 West Cook Road

10/21/2021: 11:15 a.m. – 6 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

10/21/2021: 11:30 a.m. – 6:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

10/22/2021: 7:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

10/22/2021: 9 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

10/23/2021: 7 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

10/23/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

10/24/2021: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

10/24/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

10/24/2021: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Pine Hills Church, 4704 Carroll Road

10/25/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

10/25/2021: 1 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

10/26/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

10/26/2021: 1 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

10/27/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

10/28/2021: 11:15 a.m. – 6 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

10/28/2021: 11:30 a.m. – 6:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

10/28/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Granite Ridge Builders, 1020 Woodland Plaza Run

10/29/2021: 7:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

10/29/2021: 9 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

10/30/2021: 7 a.m. – 12 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul, 1720 East Wallen Road

10/30/2021: 7 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

10/30/2021: 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 1212 E California Rd

10/30/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

10/31/2021: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

10/31/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

Harlan

10/21/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Harlan United Methodist Church, 16434 SR 37

Monroeville

10/18/2021: 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Monroeville EMS, 103 S. Water St

Woodburn

10/16/2021: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Woodburn Community Center, 22735 Main St

Dekalb

Auburn

10/25/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Eckhart Public Library, 603 S Jackson St

Waterloo

10/21/2021: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., New Hope Christian Center, 900 South Wayne

Noble

Kendallville

10/28/2021: 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., South Side Elementary, 1350 Sherman Street

Rome City

10/18/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Rome City United Methodist Church, 297 Washington Street

Steuben

Angola

10/21/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Pleasant View Church of Christ, 200 Fox Lake Road

10/27/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., RE/MAX, 100 Growth Parkway, Suite D

Donors can save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass®, the Red Cross said. With RapidPass®, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. The Red Cross said high school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.

Health insights for donors

The Red Cross said it is screening all blood, platelet and plasma donations from self-identified African American donors for the sickle cell trait. This additional screening will provide Black donors with a health insights and help the Red Cross identify compatible blood types more quickly to help patients with sickle cell disease who require trait-negative blood.

“Blood transfusion is an essential treatment for those with sickle cell disease, and blood donations from individuals of the same race, ethnicity and blood type have a unique ability to help patients fighting sickle cell disease,” the Red Cross said.

Donors can expect to receive sickle cell trait screening results, if applicable, within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App and the online donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.