Red Cross entering week 3 of emergency blood shortage, asking for donations
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The American Red Cross is continuing to experience an emergency blood shortage that caused the blood supply to drop to the lowest post-summer level in the last six years.
Fall is typically a time when the blood supply rebounds from summer blood shortages, but a surge in COVID-19 cases across the U.S. due to the delta variant has contributed to the lowest donor turnout of the year. The Red Cross said it must collect 10,000 additional blood products each week this month to meet hospital and patient needs.
With less than a day’s supply of certain blood types in recent weeks, the Red Cross is asking donors of all blood types – especially type O – to make an appointment to give blood. Appointments can be made by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
To encourage donations, anyone who donates between Oct. 11 and 31 will receive a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.
Each blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards for safety and infection control, the Red Cross said. Additional precautions including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status, have been implemented.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities (Oct. 16-31):
Adams
Monroe
- 10/18/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Monroe Lighthouse Church, 201 S. Van Buren Street
Allen
Fort Wayne
- 10/16/2021: 7 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107
- 10/16/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd
- 10/16/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Harley-Davidson of Fort Wayne, 6325 Illinois Road
- 10/17/2021: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107
- 10/17/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd
- 10/17/2021: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., St. John the Baptist Catholic Church/ School, 4500 Fairfield Ave
- 10/17/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E. California Road
- 10/18/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd
- 10/18/2021: 1 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107
- 10/19/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd
- 10/19/2021: 1 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107
- 10/20/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd
- 10/20/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Johns Lutheran Lake Twp., 7914 West Cook Road
- 10/21/2021: 11:15 a.m. – 6 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd
- 10/21/2021: 11:30 a.m. – 6:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107
- 10/22/2021: 7:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd
- 10/22/2021: 9 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107
- 10/23/2021: 7 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107
- 10/23/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd
- 10/24/2021: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107
- 10/24/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd
- 10/24/2021: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Pine Hills Church, 4704 Carroll Road
- 10/25/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd
- 10/25/2021: 1 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107
- 10/26/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd
- 10/26/2021: 1 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107
- 10/27/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd
- 10/28/2021: 11:15 a.m. – 6 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd
- 10/28/2021: 11:30 a.m. – 6:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107
- 10/28/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Granite Ridge Builders, 1020 Woodland Plaza Run
- 10/29/2021: 7:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd
- 10/29/2021: 9 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107
- 10/30/2021: 7 a.m. – 12 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul, 1720 East Wallen Road
- 10/30/2021: 7 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107
- 10/30/2021: 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 1212 E California Rd
- 10/30/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd
- 10/31/2021: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107
- 10/31/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd
Harlan
- 10/21/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Harlan United Methodist Church, 16434 SR 37
Monroeville
- 10/18/2021: 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Monroeville EMS, 103 S. Water St
Woodburn
- 10/16/2021: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Woodburn Community Center, 22735 Main St
Dekalb
Auburn
- 10/25/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Eckhart Public Library, 603 S Jackson St
Waterloo
- 10/21/2021: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., New Hope Christian Center, 900 South Wayne
Noble
Kendallville
- 10/28/2021: 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., South Side Elementary, 1350 Sherman Street
Rome City
- 10/18/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Rome City United Methodist Church, 297 Washington Street
Steuben
Angola
- 10/21/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Pleasant View Church of Christ, 200 Fox Lake Road
- 10/27/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., RE/MAX, 100 Growth Parkway, Suite D
Donors can save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass®, the Red Cross said. With RapidPass®, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. The Red Cross said high school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.
Health insights for donors
The Red Cross said it is screening all blood, platelet and plasma donations from self-identified African American donors for the sickle cell trait. This additional screening will provide Black donors with a health insights and help the Red Cross identify compatible blood types more quickly to help patients with sickle cell disease who require trait-negative blood.
“Blood transfusion is an essential treatment for those with sickle cell disease, and blood donations from individuals of the same race, ethnicity and blood type have a unique ability to help patients fighting sickle cell disease,” the Red Cross said.
Donors can expect to receive sickle cell trait screening results, if applicable, within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App and the online donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.
