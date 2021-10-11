Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds of flights Monday. Here’s impact at Fresno airport
After a weekend of major service interruptions, Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds more flights on Monday, including two at Fresno Yosemite International. The Dallas-based airline had blamed air traffic control issues and bad weather for weekend “operational challenges” that resulted in 1,900 canceled flights between Saturday and Sunday. Southwest, though, was the only airline to report such a large percentage of canceled and delayed flights over the weekend, the Associated Press reported.www.fresnobee.com
Comments / 0