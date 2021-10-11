CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds of flights Monday. Here’s impact at Fresno airport

Cover picture for the articleAfter a weekend of major service interruptions, Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds more flights on Monday, including two at Fresno Yosemite International. The Dallas-based airline had blamed air traffic control issues and bad weather for weekend “operational challenges” that resulted in 1,900 canceled flights between Saturday and Sunday. Southwest, though, was the only airline to report such a large percentage of canceled and delayed flights over the weekend, the Associated Press reported.

CBS DFW

‘We’re Sorry’ Southwest Airlines Apologizes, Offers Explanation For Stranding Thousands

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Southwest Airlines apologized on Thursday for stranding tens of thousands of passengers starting last week and said it was working to make sure it doesn’t happen again. “There’s a lot to say about what happened over the last several days, but we’ll start with the most important message: we’re sorry,” the Dallas-based carrier said in a tweet. “Cancelling thousands of flights and displacing customers isn’t what we want for you, nor is it what you should expect from us.” In an online post, company President Mike Van de Ven expressed his regrets for what happened. “Let me begin with our...
DALLAS, TX
The Independent

Southwest CEO says Biden forced Covid vaccine mandate on them after days of flight chaos

Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly has said that a vaccine mandate has been forced on the company by the Biden administration but that the demand for staff to get the shots has had “zero” effect on delays and cancellations in recent days. Mr Kelly told CNBC that he’s “never been in favour of corporations imposing that kind of a mandate – I’m not in favour of that, never have been. But the executive order from President Biden mandates that all federal employees and then all federal contractors, which covers all the major airlines, have to have a [vaccine mandate]...
INDUSTRY
CBS Baltimore

Southwest Issues Apology For Thousands Of Canceled Flights

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Southwest Airlines issued an apology Thursday for the thousands of flights it has canceled since last Friday, disrupting travel plans across the country. “There’s a lot to say about what happened over the last several days, but we’ll start with the most important message: we’re sorry,” the airline tweeted. There’s a lot to say about what happened over the last several days, but we’ll start with the most important message: we’re sorry. Cancelling thousands of flights & displacing Customers isn’t what we want for you, nor is it what you should expect from us. https://t.co/NSBotfqdkm pic.twitter.com/pM9TINNq0Q — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir)...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

'They are lying': Tucker Carlson claims the Southwest Airlines chaos was due to pilots and air traffic control going on strike in protest at vaccine mandates - despite the airline and union saying the walkout rumors are not true

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Monday night claimed the Southwest Airlines chaos at the weekend was caused by pilots striking in protest against compulsory COVID-19 vaccines. The airline saw almost 2,000 flights cancelled, accounting for 23 per cent of their routes. Southwest blamed the weather, but was the only airline to face problems on such a scale - the second worst airline this weekend, American, saw two per cent of its flights cancelled.
TRAFFIC
Best Life

Major Airlines Are Canceling Tons of Flights Right Now—Here's Why

Talk about a travel nightmare: Southwest Airlines canceled 1,800 flights over the weekend, stranding travelers and creating chaos in airport terminals and for customer service agents across the country, CNBC reports. And although Southwest's cancellations were the most widespread across the industry, it was far from the only airline nixing flights from its schedule. So why did it happen? Here's what we know, and what you should be aware of if you have travel plans in the coming months (yes, holiday flights included).
LIFESTYLE
WTHI

He rented a 10-foot U-Haul truck and drove over 500 miles to get home after Southwest Airlines canceled thousands of flights

Russ Melchert and his wife flew from Kansas City, Missouri, to Dallas on Friday to watch his alma mater's football team play the next day at the Cotton Bowl. Melchert was set to return home at 12:35 p.m. Sunday from Dallas Love Field airport on a Southwest Airlines flight, but it was just one of thousands of flights canceled over the weekend due to air traffic control problems, limited staffing in Florida, and bad weather, Southwest said.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Denver

Southwest Airlines Passengers In Denver Fed Up With Delays & Cancellations

DENVER (CBS4) – Many people traveling through Denver International Airport Monday struggled to get to their destinations after a long and frustrating weekend of flight cancellations and delays. Throughout the day, 43 Southwest flights out of Denver were canceled and another 220 were delayed, according to flightaware.com. Over the last three days, the airline scrapped more than 2,000 flights across the country. (credit: CBS) “One night turned into two nights and was going to turn into three nights and that was too much for me,” said Shasta Bell, a traveler trying to get home to Minneapolis. Bell had been stranded in Denver since Saturday, when...
DENVER, CO

