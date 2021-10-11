Sony Pictures Entertainment has released a trailer for Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, which will premiere in theaters on November 24. It was one of those trailers that presents a teaser of itself before showing the audience the proper trailer for the film, which could be a bit disorienting, or at least redundant. Coming a few months off the heels of another successful Resident Evil videogame, Resident Evil: Village, this apparent reboot seems perfectly comfortable with leaning into schlock and jump scares. The short trailer features the iconic hit by the band 4 Non Blondes, “What’s Up,” some gruesome, visceral monsters made from both CGI and special effects makeup, as well as some very on-the-nose dialogue about the “roots of evil” and the Umbrella Corporation’s experiments. It lets you know what you will be getting into, which appears to be a fun horror film with helicopter explosions and swarming zombie-like creatures.