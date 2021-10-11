CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Insecure' star Yvonne Orji hosts 2nd 'Yearly Departed' on Amazon Prime

By Fred Topel
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37D0b2_0cO4POwr00
Yvonne Orji will host "Yearly Departed" for Amazon in December. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime Video announced a second installment of its Yearly Departed comedy special. Insecure star Yvonne Orji will host the special, streaming on Prime in December.

Yearly Departed features a lineup of female comedians bidding a comic good riddance to the worst events of the year. Amazon will announce the new lineup at a later date.

Phoebe Robinson hosted the first Yearly Departed in 2021.Tiffany Haddish, Sarah Silverman, Natasha Leggero, Ziwe and more performed in 2020's Yearly Departed.

In a press release Amazon said some of the topics covered in Yearly Departed 2021 will include Hot Vaxx Summer, Hermit Life, Ignoring the Climate Crisis, and Zoom.

Executive producer and Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan said in a statement, "I can think of no better group of women to bid adieu and [expletive] you to 2021."

On Insecure, Orji plays Issa (Issa Rae)'s best friend Molly. Orji recently played Lil Rel Howery's fiance in the comedy Vacation Friends.

Amazon will announce a specific premiere date in December in a later announcement.

