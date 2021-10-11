CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, PA

Crawford County officials prepare for election day with poll worker training

By Chelsea Swift
 3 days ago

As Election Day approaches, preparations are underway this week at the Crawford County Courthouse.

Earlier this month some Crawford County officials were concerned about a potential poll worker shortage.

However, Crawford County Commissions said that things are turning around as more than 20 poll workers are filling the gap.

One commissioner said that poll worker training is happening all week. The commissioner said that a dozen workers are still needed.

“We have made some strong progress. We are about 40 poll workers short as of today. We’re about 12 so we’re definitely going in the right direction. We certainly still need more so if you are interested there’s poll worker training all week. Today and tomorrow here at the courthouse, Wednesday out in Conneaut Lake, and Thursday and Friday in High Town,” said Francis Weiderspahn, Crawford County Commissioner.

Printing error forces Erie County to deal with confusion over mail-in ballots

Crawford County commissioners said that a majority of the poll workers needed would be working in Titusville.

They said that it is not too late to sign up to work on Election Day.

Union for striking iron workers awaiting agreement with Erie Strayer

Contract negotiations resume Thursday between Erie Strayer and striking iron workers. According to Tracy Cutright, the representative for Iron Workers 851, the union for the strikers is still bargaining for a chance in better pay, dental insurance, and attendance. Cutright says if Erie Strayer does not come to an agreement with the union, they do […]
ERIE, PA
Erie County courts warning area residents about phone scam

The Erie County Courts have a warning about a phone scam targeting area residents. The scammers call claiming Erie County Judge Joe Walsh has a “failure to appear” warrant in your name because you did not report for jury duty. County officials say the person poses as law enforcement, giving a badge number and using […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
Timing error cuts off final seconds of county executive debate

Due to a timing error on our part, the final statement by Republican Nominee Brenton Davis was unintentionally cut off. We regret the error and have apologized to both candidates. We also apologize to the viewers. For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists
AG Shapiro announces run for governor of Pennsylvania

The current Attorney General of Pennsylvania announced his run for governor of Pennsylvania Wednesday morning. Josh Shapiro announced his run for governor via Twitter early Wednesday, “The stakes are too high to sit on the sidelines. It’s time we all get in the game and fight for our rights, our democracy, our Commonwealth.” I’m running […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Erie School Board votes unanimously for pay increase for substitute teachers

A pay increase is on its way for substitute teachers in Erie School Districts. After a unanimous vote, Erie School Board officials agreed to increase the pay wage for substitute teachers. This vote comes after the district experienced a tough time hiring substitute teachers according to the Superintendent Brian Polito. As of right now Polito […]
ERIE, PA
Pa. drivers ranked 12th best in the country

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) A study from 2014 in the Journal of Applied Social Psychology showed a majority of people believe they are good drivers, usually rating themselves seven out of 10. Due to this information being naturally subjective, a new study from QuoteWizard, a car insurance comparison site, looked to the statistics to find out which states […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Girard Township Supervisors to vote on solar energy project

A solar energy farm may be the first to come to Erie. That is if supervisors of the Girard Township move forward with the plan of the company Cypress Creek. Here is more about what the project will entail if approved by the supervisors of Girard. We’re being told that if this is approved by […]
ERIE, PA
