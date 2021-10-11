Crawford County officials prepare for election day with poll worker training

As Election Day approaches, preparations are underway this week at the Crawford County Courthouse.

Earlier this month some Crawford County officials were concerned about a potential poll worker shortage.

However, Crawford County Commissions said that things are turning around as more than 20 poll workers are filling the gap.

One commissioner said that poll worker training is happening all week. The commissioner said that a dozen workers are still needed.

“We have made some strong progress. We are about 40 poll workers short as of today. We’re about 12 so we’re definitely going in the right direction. We certainly still need more so if you are interested there’s poll worker training all week. Today and tomorrow here at the courthouse, Wednesday out in Conneaut Lake, and Thursday and Friday in High Town,” said Francis Weiderspahn, Crawford County Commissioner.

Crawford County commissioners said that a majority of the poll workers needed would be working in Titusville.

They said that it is not too late to sign up to work on Election Day.

