Review: Marvel’s “Loki”

Marvel's What If...? is coming to the end of season 1, and a lot of fans have one big question still looming: Is there going to be a point to all this? What If...? has spent its run taking fans into alternate dimensions of the Marvel Multiverse, for standalone stories about how the lives of heroes and villains - or key moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe - can be radically altered by even minor differences in choice or circumstance. However, there's been little to no evidence that these stories will converge, at least not until the most recent episode of the show.

