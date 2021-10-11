CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marvel, CO

Review: Marvel’s “Loki”

By Quinn Hodge
uncmirror.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel’s “Loki” released through the months of June and July and finished up its episode releases on July 14th. The show was highly anticipated, giving answers to many questions about canon timeline physics and how a central timeline is protected. The introduction of the Time Variance Authority and the new powerful Timekeepers who keep track of what should and shouldn’t happen in the sacred timeline brings a new enemy that Loki and his new rag-tag team must investigate and defeat. New actors for this series include Owen Wilson as Mobius, Loki’s ally at the TVA, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, a variant of Loki, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna, another TVA agent.

www.uncmirror.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Inside the Magic

Marvel Confirms Thor’s Hammer Is Missing

When Marvel fans think of Thor, they think of his hammer, Mjolnir. As connected to the character as Cap’s shield is to Captain America, Mjolnir plays a key role in the God of Thunder’s storyline both in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Marvel comics. Now, at least in the comic...
COMICS
epicstream.com

Is Marvel's What If...? Worth Watching?

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. For the first time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, an animated canon show becomes part of it, but not only that, but it is also an anthology series and What If..? graced the screens with every episode like a flavor-centered candy that you never know what is waiting for you on the inside and with the last episode being a culmination of the whole season.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Is There a Post-Credits Scene in Marvel's What If..? Finale

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Whole season long, Marvel’s What If..? has been going an unconventional way of telling stories and in the end, it finally paid off as the finale became a culmination of all the alternate realities presented throughout the canon show. It did away with having a post-credits scene in the middle of its run but in the end, is there one?
TV SERIES
thenerdstash.com

Marvel’s What If Finale Is Explosive in Many Ways

The season finale for Marvel’s What If…? has finally come, bringing with it an action-packed ending. It also brings the final performance of Chadwick Boseman in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For the uninitiated, Marvel’s What If…? explores the concept of the multiverse, an infinite number of worlds. Each one is slightly different, such as one where Killmonger takes over. Each story is followed and narrated by a cosmic being called The Watcher, who (you guessed it) watches it all go down. The season finale that aired on October 6 brings an end to a two-episode-long battle against Ultron himself. As a common courtesy, there’s plenty of spoilers ahead, so read on with caution.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Entertainment
City
Marvel, CO
CNET

Black Widow review: Marvel thrills, James Bond-style

This could be superspy Black Widow's toughest assignment yet. Two years ago, the Marvel Cinematic Universe crescendoed in an interstellar Endgame bursting with a galaxy of superhero stars. After a lengthy COVID-enforced hiatus, how can a spy flick with barely any superpowers measure up? Scarlett Johansson and a perfect cast of new faces made Black Widow a pandemic-busting box office success, and, following its summer premiere in theaters, it's finally available on Disney Plus for no extra fee.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Eternals Promo Reveals New Footage

Eternals is finally being released next month and Marvel fans are eager to get their eyes on the film, which was helmed by Academy Award-winner, Chloé Zhao. It's been teased that the film has one of the longest runtimes in the franchise with two different storylines to look forward to. The first trailer for the film was finally released back in May, and since then, folks have slowly been learning more and more about the film. Today, a new promo for Eternals was released featuring some new footage.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Who are the Guardians of the Multiverse in Marvel's What If..? Finale

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Warning! This portion may contain spoilers for Marvel's What If..?. Read at your own risk!. As the culmination of all the various alternate realities told in Marvel’s What If..?, the finale became something like every Avengers movie where the heroes from different movies come together in order to defeat the supervillain threatening something and they have to stand up for the others who can’t. In this canon show, it is the Guardians of the Multiverse and they literally saved all the universes.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hiddleston
Person
Owen Wilson
Person
Gugu Mbatha Raw
Person
Sophia Di Martino
Inside the Magic

Marvel’s Greatest Mistake Wants a Second Chance

If you do not remember Marvel Television’s Inhuman series, which ran in the fall of 2017, you are not alone. And Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige would properly prefer it that way. The eight-episode series left a terrible taste in Marvel fans’ mouths and received an abysmal 11% on Rotten Tomatoes. Now, one of the stars of the show — Anson Mount — wants a second chance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

What If Might Contradict Loki's Infinity Stones Revelation

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have had nearly a week to view and brew on the latest episode of Marvel's What If...?, and a common sticking point remains a conversation across social media nearly a week later. Throughout the episode, Ultron (Ross Marquand) uses a set of the Infinity Stones to not only raze Earth, but travel across the universe and destroy all of life. Once that's complete, Ultron becomes aware of The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) and eventually becomes able to travel the multiverse.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's What If? Changed Horrifically Violent Scene

Marvel's What If...? maybe an animated series, but there was one scene that was too horrifically violent to remain in the Disney+ series. The scene in question was originally intended for What If...? Episode 4, "What If... Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands?" That now-classic story from the Marvel Multiverse explored a different origin story for Doctor Strange, in which the loss of his love Christine Palmer pushes Strange down the dark path of amassing all the magical might he can to bring her back - leading to disastrous results. Well, that tragic story originally also included a brutal murder!
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel's What If? Season Finale Will Bring Resolution

Marvel's What If...? is coming to the end of season 1, and a lot of fans have one big question still looming: Is there going to be a point to all this? What If...? has spent its run taking fans into alternate dimensions of the Marvel Multiverse, for standalone stories about how the lives of heroes and villains - or key moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe - can be radically altered by even minor differences in choice or circumstance. However, there's been little to no evidence that these stories will converge, at least not until the most recent episode of the show.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timekeepers#Tva#Asgard#Frigga
Loyola Maroon

‘Black Widow’ review: Long-awaited Marvel film deserves hype

As a lover of all things Marvel, women, and Rachel Weisz, “Black Widow” called to me from the quiet realm of the local AMC theater in Elmwood. I just knew that I had to experience this film in a theatrical setting. All in all, I would say that this highly-anticipated film definitely ranks in my favorites from Marvel’s series of films focusing on the backstories of individual characters.
ELMWOOD, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy