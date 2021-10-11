Review: Marvel’s “Loki”
Marvel’s “Loki” released through the months of June and July and finished up its episode releases on July 14th. The show was highly anticipated, giving answers to many questions about canon timeline physics and how a central timeline is protected. The introduction of the Time Variance Authority and the new powerful Timekeepers who keep track of what should and shouldn’t happen in the sacred timeline brings a new enemy that Loki and his new rag-tag team must investigate and defeat. New actors for this series include Owen Wilson as Mobius, Loki’s ally at the TVA, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, a variant of Loki, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna, another TVA agent.www.uncmirror.com
