Schley County Wildcats fall to Macon County in high-octane back-and-forth shootout

ELLAVILLE – It was a game befitting two of the top teams in the state in the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Class A-Public Division . Both the Schley County Wildcats (SCHS) and the Macon County Bulldogs (MC) came into this game undefeated at 5-0 on the season. The Bulldogs came into this game ranked #3 in Class A-Public and the Wildcats came in ranked #5, but only one would emerge victorious. For the entire game, both teams engaged in an offensive track meet, as both would score on almost every offensive possession. Both teams also made big plays on the defensive side of the ball by forcing turnovers. However, the Bulldogs intercepted SCHS quarterback Jay Kanazawa twice. One of those interceptions went for a pick six and the other would lead to a touchdown for MC late in the game. Those two plays, among others, proved to be the difference in the Wildcats’ 54-38 loss to MC on Friday, October 8 at Wildcat Stadium on Breast Cancer Awareness Night.