Preston Zeller got the shot. And then a second shot. And when they wave him in for a booster shot, he’ll get that shot. Know why? Well, let Preston tell you. “Don’t wanna die like my friend Perk died, see?” the Willingboro resident explained. “He didn’t get the shot. Wouldn’t trust the science, as they say. Perk listened to all the wrong people, and watched too much of the wrong TV. Said he was scared of what it might do to him. Scared they rushed the vaccine through. Scared there wasn’t enough testing.

WILLINGBORO, NJ ・ 19 DAYS AGO