How to Hang Wallpaper
Wallpaper is a great way to add color and texture to a space. Wallpaper typically comes in one of three installation types: peel and stick, unpasted (requires a separate glue) or pre-pasted. Pre-pasted wallpaper requires only the addition of water and is easily repositionable, making it an especially easy type to install. Some pre-pasted papers, like the one we are using from Spoonflower, are even removable. Any wallpaper you buy should come with instructions. Be sure to read the specific instructions for application. Follow these instructions and you should finish with a beautifully wallpapered space with little trouble.www.hgtv.com
