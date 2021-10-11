How to Hang Wallpaper

Restaurant owners Trae and Carolyn Lamond were on the hunt for a home in Alexandria, Virginia, with a great kitchen. Trae’s parents had the solution: their place, a 1920s farmhouse where he’d been raised. “They had decided to sell and thought it would be cool to keep it in the family,” says Trae. Although the cooking space wasn’t quite the couple’s idea of foodie heaven, with its small footprint and dark cabinetry, the family-friendly neighborhood and dearth of other prospects won out. After tapping design/build team Michelle and Kevin Schmauder, they upped the size by merging it with the dining room; put in an island and new cabinetry; and ended up with a bright, cheerful spot. When Trae’s folks first came to see it, there was just a little sellers’ regret: “They said they wished they’d done the same 30 years ago!”

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO