Affordable housing information offered in southwest Fresno

A local non-profit is spreading the word about affordable housing.

Self-Help Enterprises hosted The Annadale Community Resource Fair and Pumpkin Patch on Saturday, October 9.

The non-profit celebrated the completion of transportation improvements in the East Annadale area.

The Annadale Mode Shift project improved sidewalks, bike lanes, and signage on East Annadale.

Kids and families were able to grab a pumpkin and also learn about home-ownership programs.

A total of ten local organizations shared helpful information.

"It's been a long time that West Fresno has been looking for single family homes that are in an affordable price range, so Self-Help is proud to partner with the city, creating those opportunities," said Miguel Arambula, project manager for Self-Help Enterprises.

The event took place right across the street from the recently completed Annadale Commons, an affordable rental community.