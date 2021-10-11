Elaine Chao On Why Consumer Prices Are Rising As The Supply Chain Slows Down
Elaine Chao, former Secretary of Labor and Transportation, spoke to Brian Kilmeade about the latest job numbers falling short of expectations and the supply chain problems impact on the economy. Chao says we are seeing a tremendous pent up demand for spending after 18 months or so of decreased economic activity because of the pandemic. Chao explained that combining the pent up spending demand along with low jobs numbers and employers unable to get workers to keep up with demand, the result is prices continue to rise as the supply chain slows down.radionb.com
