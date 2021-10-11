CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

'We're a living presence': Philly celebrates first officially recognized Indigenous Peoples Day

Drawing attendees from as far away as South Dakota and Canada, Philadelphia’s Indigenous Peoples Day ceremony at Penn Treaty Park marked a kind of homecoming for attendees. The event consisted of traditional music, dances, storytelling, and oral histories from Indigenous people around the globe. This year, organizers wanted to foreground the Lenni Lenape or Delaware Indians, native to eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware, and their displaced descendants. The location, the site of early treaties between the Lenape and Quaker settlers, was intentional.

