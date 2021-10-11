‘We’re a living presence’: Philly celebrates first officially recognized Indigenous Peoples Day

We are Philadelphian Italian Americans, and, this week, we were proud to honor the first Indigenous Peoples Day recognized by the City of Philadelphia. We honor this land, Lenapehoking, and we pay respect to the Lenni Lenape who have lived here for thousands of years. We amplify calls to end Columbus Day and the Columbus Day Parade, and for the removal of all statues, monuments, street and place names glorifying Columbus. We stand in solidarity with Indigenous 215 and Indigenous Peoples Day Philly who have been honoring Indigenous Peoples Day and demanding the end of all celebrations of Columbus.

