Panthers finish third at Ashland Invitational
ASHLAND, Ohio - The Davenport women's golf team had their second best finish this fall at the Ashland Invitational which concluded on Sunday. The Panthers finished third among eight teams with a score of 670. They were tied for second with Ashland after Saturday's round and the Eagles shot eight strokes better today to win by five strokes over second place Ohio Dominican. ODU had the lead after Saturday's round by five strokes.dupanthers.com
