Congress & Courts

Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL): We’ve Taken “Anyone Can be President” Too Far With What We Have Now

Radio NB
 3 days ago

On Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla, Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) discussed all the unnecessary items in the Democratic trillion-dollar spending bill and why Republicans need to know exactly what Democratic ideas are being funded. “It’s almost like they live in an alternate reality. And you look at what’s in...

radionb.com

Washington Examiner

Pelosi is upset the media won’t do her job for her

It’s no secret that much of the media’s reporting these days consists of refurbished Democratic talking points. It's so bad that Democrats feel entitled to such coverage. Apparently frustrated with reporters’ pointed questions about President Joe Biden’s massive $3.5 trillion spending package and congressional Democrats’ inability to pass it, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi just lectured the media for not doing a good enough job of “selling” the agenda for her.
MSNBC

Democrats finally have reason to celebrate one of Trump's threats

The Republican Party doesn't have a platform. Or a policy agenda. Or substantive issues it's eager to work on. Or compelling leaders who are ready to govern. What defines the contemporary GOP — the one thing that animates the party more than anything else — is an unshakable belief in a ridiculous lie about Donald Trump's 2020 defeat. The former president boasted at an Iowa rally this past weekend, "It's the single biggest issue, the issue that gets the most pull, the most respect, the biggest cheers is talking about the election fraud of the 2020 presidential election."
New York Post

Rep. Jayapal slams Nancy Pelsoi over infrastructure bill price cut

House Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal is slamming Speaker Nancy Pelosi after Pelosi admitted the Democratic Party-driven “human infrastructure” package will be cut and no longer hit a $3.5 trillion price point. In a campaign email sent out Tuesday titled, “Did you see what Nancy Pelosi said late last night?,”Jayapal’s...
#Inflation#Fox Across America#Democratic#Republicans#Americans
AOL Corp

A 'very disappointed' Pelosi and a 'frustrated' Biden confront the realities of a less ambitious domestic agenda

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi could have been speaking for the majority of Democrats in Washington when she said on Tuesday that she was “very disappointed” that President Biden’s domestic agenda will have to be pared down because of opposition from Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.
Radio NB

GOP Senator Warns A “Debt Bomb” Is In America’s Future

Last week, as the deadline for the debt ceiling approached, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) made a deal with Democrats and delivered 11 Senate Republican votes to pass a short-term debt limit extension. Many are looking to this new December deadline for raising the debt limit as a major obstacle the government will soon face in the future, as Senator McConnell and the Republicans have vowed not to help raise the debt limit again. Republican Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) joins to discuss what he calls the brinkmanship of the Democratic party and his assertion that the GOP is trying to hold the Democrats accountable for deficit spending. Later he addresses the uncertainty of a bipartisan infrastructure bill and the bipartisan consensus among lawmakers in Washington that Facebook has problems that must be addressed.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Liberal First

Have we ever had a less competent president?

There's always press coverage about Republican mismanagement or Republicans getting into trouble governing as ideologues, but you don't hear much about the reverse. There's a lot to critique about Republicans, but for mismanagement and for blindly putting ideology above all else, President Joe Biden may be the all-time champ. Biden...
IMMIGRATION
Shore News Network

Nancy Pelosi, Joe Biden dealt a political blow after committee rejects drug pricing control bill

The House Committee on Energy and Commerce rejected a key drug pricing control bill in a stunning rebuke of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic leadership. Democratic Reps. Kurt Schrader, Scott Peters and Kathleen Rice voted alongside their Republican colleagues on the panel, creating a 29-29 tie on the vote to pass the legislation during a committee hearing Wednesday. The hearing was held to mark up parts of Democrats’ sweeping $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package, the Build Back Better Act.
CONGRESS & COURTS

