The weather today will be a slight chance of showers before 11am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76 and a low around 51. Saturday will be showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 11am, then showers between 11am and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Temperature falling to around 51 by 5pm and a low around 39 overnight. West wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Sunday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 51 and a low around 39.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 17 HOURS AGO