Justin Bieber Is Thinking About ‘Trying’ for a Baby With Wife Hailey This Year

By Mike Nied
 11 days ago
Justin Bieber has fatherhood on his mind. Fans who watched his new Amazon Prime Video documentary, Justin Bieber: Our World, may have noticed that the hit-maker broached the topic of family planning with his wife Hailey Bieber. And it sounds like he is very much ready to take the next step...

