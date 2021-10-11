News Bites: KDKB, ‘101.3 The Wolf,’ Donnie Simpson, Patty Jackson, ‘Bob FM.’

Happy Tuesday. I’m just going to dive in on this subject. It’s been a few days since I underwent my first colonoscopy in a decade. I was overdue, colon cancer runs in my family, and my siblings go every few years starting in their early 40s, whereas I put mine off as I just did. No good excuse. In the past year I suffered serious backaches, where in the spring I was bedridden for most of it, missing my bird migration. In recent weeks I had serious stomach aches, and one of my blood tests came back bad. An emergency colonoscopy was ordered. It was a stressful week. But everything turned out OK. It seems stress and my coffee habit was causing stress on my digestive system.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO