CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

News Bites: KDKB, ‘101.3 The Wolf,’ Donnie Simpson, Patty Jackson, ‘Bob FM.’

insideradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews Bites for October 11... ...Hubbard modern rock “Alt AZ 93.3” KDKB Phoenix drops the Premiere Networks-syndicated “The Woody Show” and opts for a music-intensive morning show. “You asked. You begged. You pleaded. And now... More Music in the Mornings starting Monday,” the station posted to Twitter on Friday, Oct. 8. “Let us be the soundtrack to your mornings with 93 minutes non-stop music starting at 8:07am.”

www.insideradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
insideradio.com

News Bites: Gracie Awards, KKRX, ‘Sound Bites 2021,’ ‘The Jubal Show.’

News Bites for October 1... ...The 46th annual Gracie Awards, presented by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation, will be hosted by actress and comedian Lauren Ash on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 7pm (ET/PT). The virtual event, which honors the previously announced winners, will also feature performances from Jewel and CeCe Winans. Presenters include Adam Rodriguez, Angela Yee, Beth Behr, Tichina Arnold, Candice Patton, Charissa Thompson, Devery Jacobs, Gabriel Inglesias, Hailie Sahar, Judge Judith Sheindlin, Kandi Burrus, Kelly Hu, Marin Hinkle, Marla Gibbs, Medalion Rahimi, Omose Ighodaro, Paula Madison, Dr. Imani Walker and Yvette Nicole Brown.
ENTERTAINMENT
phillytrib.com

Coard: Come party on Patty Jackson Way!

Thanks to Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, D-2nd District, the 2300 block of West Ellsworth Street will be “renamed” Patty Jackson Way on Friday, Oct. 8 at 4 p.m. This ceremonial (as opposed to official) street renaming will be in honor of the South Philly living legend whose mellifluous voice has graced the region’s radio airwaves for 38 years.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
insideradio.com

News Bites: ‘The Jubal Show,’ WBSU HOF, ‘Lobo 97.7,’ GAB, Rodney Lear.

News Bites for October 8... ...Audacy hot AC “Mix 105.1” WMHX Madison adds the nationally-syndicated “The Jubal Show” to mornings, effective Monday, Oct. 11. “We have been looking at Jubal for years and watching how he makes game-changing radio, we are very excited to welcome him to host mornings on Mix 105.1,” Senior VP/Market Manager Andrea Hansen said in a release. “The Mix listener has been craving a show like Jubal and we’re ecstatic to deliver what they want each weekday.”
ANDREA HANSEN
phillytrib.com

Radio legend Patty Jackson has street named after her In South Philadelphia

Legend. Ever wonder what it takes to be a legend? In a world where many want to be “instafamous,” do people really know what is required to make it to that level?. Patty Jackson has shown during her 39 years in the radio industry that greatness requires hard work, discipline, sacrifice, persistence, great attitude and giving back.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Ed Gordon talks about the return of ‘Video Soul’ with Donnie Simpson

It is impossible to tell the story of how BET became what it is today without mentioning two names, Ed Gordon and Donnie Simpson. Furthermore, it is impossible to tell the story of Detroit media with mentioning Gordon and Simpson. This Friday, the two broadcast legends connected via The One Hundred Podcast to talk about Simpson’s run at BET, career as a broadcast in Washington, D.C. and the importance of radio.
CELEBRITIES
insideradio.com

News Bites: WTFX, Buck Sexton, ‘DeDe In The Morning,’ ‘Bud And Broadway.’

News Bites for October 12... ...iHeartMedia hip-hop/R&B “Real 93.1” WTFX Louisville holds its fifth annual “Sista Strut” breast cancer awareness 3k walk on Saturday, Oct. 16 at Louisville Slugger Field beginning at 8am. “iHeartMedia Louisville is committed to using our resources to create awareness and generate support for those affected by breast cancer,” Earl Jones, President of iHeartMedia’s Kentucky/Indiana Metro said in a release. “Sista Strut is a critical reminder of the importance of finding a cure for breast cancer.”
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donnie Simpson
philasun.com

South Philly native and WDAS radio personality Patty Jackson honored with street renaming

ABOVE PHOTO: Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson and Patty’s longtime friend, Grammy award winner Patti Labelle help Jackson display her new street sign. (Photo courtesy: Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson-Facebook) Tears poured down Patty Jackson’s face — she couldn’t help it. The 57-year-old radio personality was overcome with emotion. Jackson couldn’t believe that Grammy-award...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
insideradio.com

News Bites: WGN, Michael Neff, WQCP, ‘Murphy, Sam And Jodi.’

News Bites for September 30... ...The Chicago Blackhawks announce a roster of play-by-play announcers and personalities who will join the broadcast and content team for select games on Nexstar talk WGN Chicago (720). John Wiedeman will continue to call Blackhawks games on WGN with Troy Murray. When Wiedeman moves over to call games on TV, Alan Fuehring, Joey Zakrzewski and Jason Ross, Jr. will be among those filling in on WGN. The Blackhawks also announced additional contributors to their broadcast and content teams who will serve in various roles throughout the season, including Adam Burish, Caley Chelios, Colin Fraser, Genna Rose, Patrick Sharp and Andrew Shaw.
HOCKEY
phillychitchat.com

Patty Jackson, Victory Brewing and Federal Donuts Looking Good BB Game

Happy Tuesday. I’m just going to dive in on this subject. It’s been a few days since I underwent my first colonoscopy in a decade. I was overdue, colon cancer runs in my family, and my siblings go every few years starting in their early 40s, whereas I put mine off as I just did. No good excuse. In the past year I suffered serious backaches, where in the spring I was bedridden for most of it, missing my bird migration. In recent weeks I had serious stomach aches, and one of my blood tests came back bad. An emergency colonoscopy was ordered. It was a stressful week. But everything turned out OK. It seems stress and my coffee habit was causing stress on my digestive system.
FOOD & DRINKS
allaccess.com

WCPV (101.3 The Game)/Burlington, VT Flips To 'Everything Country' 101.3 The Wolf

VOX AM/FM LLC has flipped Sports WCPV (101.3 THE GAME)/BURLINGTON, VT to Country as “101.3 THE WOLF.” WCPV most recently aired ESPN programming since SEPTEMBER 2018; VOX moved the format to WEAV-A-W290AT-W246DT/PLATTSBURGH-BURLINGTON, VT, earlier this month (NET NEWS 10/1). Using the “Everything Country” positioning statement, the station’s lineup includes the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kdkb#Washington Dc#Kdkb Phoenix#Vox Radio Group#Hall Communications#Premiere Networks#Weav#Colchester#Radio One Adult#Wjla Tv#Iheartmedia
insideradio.com

Dave Numme

Veteran programmer Dave Numme exits Alpha Media, where he served as Format Captain, Hot AC/Rock since April 2019. Numme also served as Content Director for classic hits KBAY (94.5) and hot AC “Mix 106.5” KEZR San Jose. Numme’s extensive career includes programming positions at Hubbard Broadcasting Seattle; CBS Radio, where...
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tom Selleck’s Wife: Meet Jillie Mack, His Love For Over 33 Years

Find out everything to know about ‘Blue Bloods’ actor Tom Selleck’s wife of more than three decades — British actress Jillie Mack. Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck and former West End performer Jillie Mack are among the most low key couples in Hollywood. The A-list Magnum P.I. star has been married to British born Jillie for more than three decades, however very little is known about their romance. The couple met when Tom was in London filming the movie Lassiter, and his future wife caught his eye when he saw the stage production of Cats on the West End. Here’s everything you need to know about Jillie.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
People

R&B Singer Emani 22 Dead at 22: She 'Brightened up Any Room She Was in,' Producer J Maine Says

Emani 22, an R&B singer known for songs including "Feelings" and "Close," has died. She was 22. Emani died on Monday following a "tragic accident," her manager tells PEOPLE. "It is with heavy hearts that the family of Emani has confirmed her passing," a statement provided to PEOPLE reads. "They would like to share that although she fought courageously and the medical team went above and beyond doing everything in their power to aid in her recovery, on Monday, October 11th, Emani succumbed to the injuries she sustained after a tragic accident. At this time, Emani's family is asking for privacy to mourn and honor her life and memories."
MUSIC
Page Six

Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters, 78, marries 43-year-old former driver

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters is married for the fifth time at 78 — to a beautiful 43-year-old woman who was his driver. Waters announced on Instagram he has married Kamilah Chavis, whom he has been dating for around five years, posting a series of photos of the happy couple celebrating their wedding in the Hamptons, where he owns a mansion.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy