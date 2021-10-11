News Bites: KDKB, ‘101.3 The Wolf,’ Donnie Simpson, Patty Jackson, ‘Bob FM.’
News Bites for October 11... ...Hubbard modern rock “Alt AZ 93.3” KDKB Phoenix drops the Premiere Networks-syndicated “The Woody Show” and opts for a music-intensive morning show. “You asked. You begged. You pleaded. And now... More Music in the Mornings starting Monday,” the station posted to Twitter on Friday, Oct. 8. “Let us be the soundtrack to your mornings with 93 minutes non-stop music starting at 8:07am.”www.insideradio.com
