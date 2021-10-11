CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati Bengals say QB Joe Burrow OK after trip to hospital

By ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is in "good shape" following a precautionary hospital visit for a throat contusion, coach Zac Taylor said Monday. Burrow was having difficulty speaking, according to Taylor, following the Bengals' 25-22 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in Cincinnati. Burrow was taken to a local hospital before he was scheduled to have his postgame news conference.

