Alan Drohan

PULASKI, NY – ConnextCare awards scholarship and grant funds in memory of Kathleen A. Ellis, the first Nurse Practitioner in New York State. Ellis was well known in Oswego County. She worked at NOCHSI, now ConnextCare, the Pulaski Health Center, and spent four years working at NOCHSI’s Mexico facility. The community mourned when Ellis lost her battle with cancer and passed away in December 1996 at the age of 52.

PULASKI, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO