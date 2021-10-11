CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, NY

Alan Drohan

By Contributor
Oswego County Today
Oswego County Today
 3 days ago
FULTON – Alan Drohan, 74, of Fulton, New York, passed away at University Hospital, Syracuse, New York, after a long illness. Alan was born in Fulton to the late Sherman and Esther (Shattuck) Drohan. He remained a lifetime resident of Fulton. Mr. Drohan graduated from Fulton High School, and then continued his education at Washington & Jefferson College. He received his law degree in 1982 from Syracuse University College of Law, Syracuse. Prior to receiving his degree, Alan worked at Streeter & Van Sanford as a certified Life Underwriter.

