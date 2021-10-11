Street Angels Say Milwaukee Homeless Population Rising
For outreach volunteers and housing advocates at the organization Street Angels, the numbers of unhoused people in Milwaukee is creating anxiety about the coming winter. As the group conducts its nightly outreach missions, handing out supplies and gathering raw data on encounters, volunteers have reached a troubling conclusion. The group is encountering larger numbers of unhoused people than ever before, often in barely visible places.urbanmilwaukee.com
