Championship Or Bust For Everblades' Leader John McCarron

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuch like a fine wine, John McCarron simply gets better with age. Soon, he gets back to work, with the goal of popping bottles once the season is over. The 29-year-old captain of the Florida Everblades turned in his best year yet in 2020-21, being named to the All-ECHL First Team thanks to a regular season in which he potted 31 goals, adding 37 assists. He also earned a plus-29 rating on the ice, which won him the ECHL Plus Performer Award for his efforts with the best plus/minus mark in the league.

