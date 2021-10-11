CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Zoom is a new accessibility feature in Chrome for Android

By Mariyan Slavov
Phone Arena
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle is working on a new Page Zoom accessibility feature for its Chrome browser on mobile devices, mspoweruser reports. It appears that the reasoning behind this new feature is that text scaling on mobile devices produces variable results and often causes bugs. There’s a long thread on Chrome support forums concerning the issue, and it seems that Google developers have listened to the users and implemented the new Page Zoom feature.

